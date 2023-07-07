Baldur’s Gate 3 Will Feature A Serial Killer Origin Playthrough

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be much bloodier than you might have guessed, as a serial killer is one of the Origins you can use for your character. This Origin is called the Dark Urge, and you can create any avatar race/class combo when following this path rather than being restricted to a specific character type.

Those who have played Baldur’s Gate 3 in Early Access have been restricted to a default avatar, but the final game will use an Origin system, similar to the one used in Divinity: Original Sin 2, where you can play as one of your party members and turn them into the main character. The confirmed Origins for Baldur’s Gate 3 include Astarion, Gale, Karlach, Lae’zel, Shadowheart, and Wyll, as well as the Custom origin that lets you build a character from scratch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Has A Murderer As A Character Origin

The last Origin for Baldur’s Gate 3 was revealed during the final Panel From Hell event, as hinted by the resolution of the Blood in Baldur’s Gate ARG seen on the official Larian Studios YouTube channel. The final Origin, called the Dark Urge, involves the character being filled with the desire to commit murder. Based on the promotional artwork, they appear to be manipulated by a strange creature in a top hat.

The Dark Urge has a different playstyle to the other Origins, with its own story beats and narration. It’s all about the character being compelled to commit evil deeds, which the character can choose to resist. The character can perform horrible acts of violence in this run, including ripping Gale’s hand off when he reaches for you during the game’s early stages.

One notable moment in the trailers shows the Dark Urge character standing in a circle within a symbol of Bhaal, the god of Murder. This ties into the events of the older Baldur’s Gate games, which told the story of the Bhaalspawn Saga, where the children of Bhaal fought to claim his empty throne in the afterlife. The Dark Urge may involve the character being a member of a new generation of Bhaalspawn or being one of the Chosen on Bhaal.

One complaint about the original Baldur’s Gate games was their lack of support for evil party members. Larian Studios has flipped things around, as there are many options for evil player characters and their allies. Baldur’s Gate 3 is already a notably bleaker game than its predecessor, and the Dark Urge path could let you tell one of the most wicked Dungeons & Dragons stories to date.