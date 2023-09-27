Baldur’s Gate 3 Devs Reveal The Most Popular Multiclass Combinations Chosen By Players

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has revealed the most popular multiclass combinations chosen by players since launch. These choices allow players to mix and match abilities from different classes rather than sticking to a solo progression, where you unlock high-level abilities from a single profession.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a level cap of 12, which limits the amount of multiclassing you can do in the game, as each level needs to be spent on a specific class, unlike Baldur’s Gate 2, where experience points were spread evenly across multiple classes. Some multiclass choices are better than others, as primary spellcaster classes (Bard, Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard) are best sticking to one class to maximize their spell slots.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Most Popular Multiclass Combos Have Been Revealed

Image Via Larian Studios

A new post on the official PlayStation Blog by Larian has revealed the most popular multiclass choices in Baldur’s Gate 3. Unfortunately, the Baldur’s Gate 3 multiclass build that requires an achievement isn’t on the list. Instead, the Rogue/Ranger sits at the top, which maximizes archery damage potential through Sneak Attacks and the Ranger’s various fighting style buffs & spells.

The second and third choices both involve the Barbarian. The second most popular choice is the Barbarian/Fighter, which has a lot of hit points and can maximize its action economy. The third is the odd mix of the Barbarian/Paladin, which can deal a ton of damage in a single action by combining Rage and Divine Smite. Presumably, these are Paladins of Tempus, the god of war.

The next four choices all involve the Paladin, as the fourth is Cleric/Paladin, the fifth is the Fighter/Paladin, the sixth is the Paladin/Warlock and the seventh is the Warlock/Paladin. It’s not surprising to see the Paladin/Warlock mix on the list, as it’s one of the most powerful mixtures in D&D 5E. If anything, it’s surprising to see it further down the list than the Cleric/Paladin, which is a terrible multiclass mixture, considering how similar the classes already are.

If Baldur’s Gate 3 ever receives DLC that boosts the level cap to 20, then multiclassing will become much more interesting, as the current cap restricts some of the fun options players can make in D&D 5E. Players can still make a lot of cool builds in the current game, and people seem to love mixing the Paladin and Warlock with different classes to make the most out of their unique abilities.