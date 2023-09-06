Baldur’s Gate 3’s Rarest Achievement Involves Playing The Worst Build Possible

One of the rarest achievements in Baldur’s Gate 3 involves playing the worst build possible, as you must create the truest Jack of all trades character and become the master of none. Luckily, players have found a way to unlock this achievement through other means, though it requires a little planning.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a level cap of 12, which means that you don’t have much wiggle room when it comes to multiclassing. Baldur’s Gate 3 also has 12 classes, so you could potentially put a single level in every class before the end of the game. This is true to D&D 5E rules, which is less restrictive when it comes to multiclassing than previous editions of the game, but only because it’s not as good as it used to be.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 2’s Slayer Form Makes Surprise Return In Baldur’s Gate 3

Play The Worst Possible Character To Unlock The Rarest Achievement

The people who want to play the absolute worst build in Baldur’s Gate 3 are in luck, as they will be rewarded with one of the rarest achievements in the game. According to Baldur’s Gate 3’s Senior Game Designer, Ross Stephens, the Jack-Of-All-Trades achievement is one of the rarest on Steam, as it involves putting one level into each class.

So few players do this (outside of getting the achievement) because you’re playing a horribly unoptimized character. The intention is for your character to focus on one or two things, and a general power curve increases with each level. If you hit level 12 in every class, you end up with a character with barely any spells and a few incredibly weak abilities.

Luckily, some players have worked out a way to get this achievement with minimal effort, as you can’t earn it by using Withers to respec your character. The easy way is to never use a party member until the end of the game, keeping them at level 1 the entire time. Once you hit level 12, you can put them in the party and then put a level in each class, unlocking the achievement.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s The Level Cap?

It’s generally advised in Baldur’s Gate 3 and D&D 5E to stick to a single class, as you’ll reap the most benefits from focusing on one skill set. There are some awesome multiclass options, but they tend to be the exception and require much more planning than sticking with one class. You should never put a level in every class, as your character will be munched by the powerful monsters that level 12 and above characters face in the D&D multiverse.