Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans Desperately Hope To “Fix” Astarion When Full Game Releases

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to romance their party members, and the fanbase is questioning its devotion to Astarion, with many believing they can “fix” the charming elven vampire in the full version of the game. This is despite Astarion’s more evil tendencies, though considering the caliber of the other characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, he’s not the worst of the bunch.

In D&D lore, anyone who becomes a vampire has their alignment switched to lawful evil, as the hunger for the blood consumes their personality. Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has an out for ignoring this, as there is already an elven vampire in the history of the game named Jander Sunstar, who was able to shake the need to drink humanoid blood and become the closest thing to a “good” vampire in the history of the Forgotten Realms.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Fanbase Adores Astarion (Despite The Whole ‘Murderous Vampire’ Thing)

Astarion might be famous for loving a bear, but the non-ursine Baldur’s Gate 3 fans still want to romance the elven vampire. There are several popular threads on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit page asking why fans want to “fix” Astarion, as he’s a murderous vampire who revels in decadence and is especially adept at killing.

For many fans, the challenge of redeeming Astarion makes him so attractive. It also helps that he’s handsome and charming and has had an evil existence thrust upon him by his master, allowing players to find a spark of goodness within him. A new piece of artwork on the Reddit page by Ribbonentrails even references fixing Astarion in the title.

The Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is notorious for its party members being evil or jerks, which has led to some fans asking why players are so keen on romancing them. In response to a post asking about Astarion, most responded that he’s charming and his voice actor does an amazing job with his dialogue.

Astarion is one of the Origin choices in Baldur’s Gate 3, so if players can’t “fix” him with their love, they may do it from within by stepping into his shoes and handsomely completing adventures throughout the Sword Coast. Hopefully, Larian will release stats regarding the number of people who played as Astarion, compared to how many romanced him.

Developer Larian Studios has ensured that romantic options are available for all players, with it possible to romance characters regardless of gender or appearance and form polyamorous relationships with multiple party members. Many fans have joked about the infamous bear scene, but its presence is a testament to how much the team understands what fans want and the lengths it will go to provide the handsome elven vampire of their dreams.