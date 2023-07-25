Baldur’s Gate 3 Lead Designer Claims Infamous Bear Scene Boosted Game’s Sales

Baldur’s Gate 3’s bear romance scene has become an internet sensation, with social media flooded with memes and jokes about this unexpected twist in the game. Players have embraced the hilarity of the moment, sharing their amusing experiences and anecdotes, turning it into a quirky cultural phenomenon.

In a shocking revelation that has left fans in stitches, Baldur’s Gate 3’s Lead Designer, Swen Vincke, has playfully claimed that the infamous bear scene is the true secret behind the game’s soaring sales.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sales Skyrocketed Thanks to the Bear Scene, And the Devs Know It

In a recent interview with the Dropped Frame podcast, Swen Vincke spilled the beans about various aspects of the game, including its extensive class system and exciting co-op features. But, of course, there is no way to avoid the giant bear in the room. In a nonchalant fashion that only the CEO and lead developer of Larian Studios could display, Swen Vickle admits that the bear sex scene that was released recently boosted BG3’s sales.

Explaining the risqué scene involving Halsin, the lovable druid, and the player character, Swen Vincke, revealed that it all unfolds naturally for the character. After all, Halsin is a druid with vast life experiences, making him open-minded and adventurous. As the scene plays out, both characters prepare for a romantic moment, only to have Halsin’s excitement lead to a hilarious loss of control, transforming him into a bear midway through the intimate encounter.

Vinckle expressed that the team at Larian Studios was well aware of Baldur’s Gate 3’s potential to gain immense popularity as its release date approached. However, they never could have foreseen the uproar the bear scene would cause. Nevertheless, they stand proud of the game they have crafted and hope that the bear sex scene, though a quirky highlight, won’t overshadow the other remarkable aspects of the game.

As RPG and bear fans alike ready their PC setups for the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, one thing is clear: the bear sex scene has become — for better or worse — an indelible part of the gaming experience.