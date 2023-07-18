Baldur’s Gate 3 PCGamer Cover Tempts Players With Astarion’s Pretty Face

PC Gamer recently released their latest issue focusing on the anticipated upcoming title from Larian Studio’s Baldur’s Gate 3. The cover features one of the most unique companions in the game, Astarion. As the release date draws near, many fans are eager to learn more about this strange and handsome NPC.

Those familiar with the game’s Early Access are all likely aware of the devilishly cunning rogue. Between his questionable background, stunningly good looks, and potent combat abilities, Astarion is giving gamers every reason to appreciate his unique gifts— this is especially the case on Twitter.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Smoulders At Players Via Astarion

Yesterday, gamers were greeted with the cocky smirk of one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s upcoming companions on PC Gamer’s Twitter. Asterion is pretty well-known as a controversial character among a colorful cast of likable companions. The best way to describe the midnight rogue is as a High-Elven, Half-Vampire with a horrible affliction for sarcasm and swiping others’ belongings. Unsurprisingly, this image was met with many reactions from Twitter users.

As soon as the tweet was posted, it was followed by a large number of users asking for the release date of the upcoming issue. One user showed their excitement by virtually “throwing their wallets” at the magazine on their screens. There were even a few lovestruck gamers showing their appreciation for the handsome bloodsucker by vowing to protect him from the local bear druid Halsin.

Whatever you think about Asterion, he can stir up conversation in-game as easily as he can outside of it. Vampire rogues may not be the most original archetype, but you can bet he and many of Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions won’t be playing with a traditional deck. Indeed, camp sleepovers can get quite tense with this hungry guest on the loose.

Like many others, we’re hopeful that more companions will share the spotlight as we inch ever closer to release. One thing’s for sure, gamers everywhere are excited to sink their teeth into this upcoming title which is set to release next month, August 3, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PC, and Geforce Now.