Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access PC Owners Won’t Get 72 Hour Head Start (Like PS5 Players)

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans on PC have been given the disappointing news that certain editions of the game won’t grant 72 hours of early access, despite this being the case on PS5. This is balanced out by the fact that the PC version is launching a month earlier than the PS5 port, as the console players will have to look on with jealousy in their eyes for a little longer.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was originally set to launch on August 31 for both PC and PS5. Larian Studios then announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 was delayed on PlayStation and being brought forward on PC. This means Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on August 3 for PC and September 6 for PS5. The PS5 launch now coincidentally happens on the same day Starfield launches.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Doesn’t Allow Early Acces On PC, As It Will For PS5

Several Baldur’s Gate 3 editions are available for purchase, with different perks and DLC for each one. There was confusion among the fans regarding one of these perks, as the Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5 will have 72 hours early access. Larian has confirmed in a community post on Steam that the 72 hour early access won’t be coming to PC. Meanwhile, Larian also said anyone who owns the game on Steam Early Access will have their launch copy bumped up to a Digital Deluxe Edition.

It’s easy to see how fans could get confused over the situation, as multiple editions and versions of the game are running up to launch. The fact that the game has been in Early Access on PC since 2020 led some fans to believe that they’d be getting the earlier access as a reward for supporting the game for so long, but that’s not the case.

Still, the fact that PC players are getting Baldur’s Gate 3 a month earlier than PS5 players is a much bigger advantage than a few days of early access that is tied to specific editions. The more suspicious fans believe this was a Sony request so that PS5 owners would have a big title on the day Starfield launches, as that’s an Xbox/PC exclusive. Considering the existing delays, it’s also very easy to believe that the PS5 version just isn’t finished yet.

It’s disappointing that fans who have potentially supported Baldur’s Gate 3 since it entered Early Access won’t be able to jump in a bit sooner, but it’s only three extra days. Considering the number of class/race options available in Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s a good chance most of those players would have spent the time staring at the character creator and not actually starting the game.