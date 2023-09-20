Baldur’s Gate 3 has a host of companions for players to romance. There are so many that seeing all of them alone justifies multiple playthroughs, especially for those who look for a bit of evil in their partners.

Each character has unique requirements for being romanced, leading to cutscenes and scenarios players can’t get with others. However, this was too much for one player, so they took to Nexus Mods to help them live their dream of finally dancing with the gorgeous, yet slightly worrying due to his constant need to eat magical artifacts, Gale.

Player Uses Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod to Get Their Way & Dance With Gale

When players romance Wyll, if he doesn’t die during the Goblin attack on the Druid’s grove, they’re treated to a lovely dance between the companion and their character. The only catch is that this is a Wyll-exclusive scene. Players can’t have the same dance with the companion because they’ve all got their own cutscenes to witness. That is, until now.

Twitter user @onakita recently shared a video showing their character dancing with Gale instead of Wyll, and the Baldur’s Gate 3 fan base fell in love with it. The only remarkable thing about it is that it’s Gale dancing with the player character instead of Wyll, but this is clearly something many players have wanted to do since the game’s release.

“HES SO GOOD LOOKING I can’t stop watching.” Gale is undeniably one of the most attractive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, and this cutscene is enough to get anyone hot under the collar. However, some fans like to imagine the dance in a much more wholesome setting, one where the tumultuous game events are long since over. “I can only imagine they both dancing on wedding day in Waterdeep.”

While @onakita hasn’t shared the exact mod they used, we believe it’s the Human Presets – Gale – Wyll Face Replacements mod on Nexus Mods. The mod is a simple replacement for Wyll that changes his face with Gale’s, but there are so many more out there to help players create the exact experience they desire from the game.

Judging by the reactions to this mod alone, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more similar mods pop up over time. “This made me giggle and kick my feet.” With some romances, such as Minthara’s, locked by certain play styles, but each one presenting something new and interesting to players, there’s a plethora of opportunities for feet-kicking romance opportunities.

Despite the lengths that developer Larian Studios went to ensure every situation and dialogue choice is accounted for, we don’t think anyone could have predicted the sheer level of thirst for dancing with Gale or doing anything with Minthara.