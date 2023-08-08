Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Has Incredibly Bad Luck Romancing Party Members

Baldur’s Gate 3 player faces brutal rejection from 4 of the main characters and makes hilarious video of it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to romance any of their party members, regardless of race, gender, or species; even bears can get in on the action. Sadly, it seems players might be getting rejected more than being shown the love they want in their story playthrough.

The game is pretty open when it comes to having steamy romance scenes and conversations throughout, while not putting it behind closed doors or shadowing it with suggestive intent. Instead, Baldur’s Gate 3 has very bluntly had these factors in it and allows players to try to romance whomever they desire, but that means they can also face constant rejection.

Player Faces Repeated Rejection In Baldur’s Gate 3

Getting rejected by 4 people in a single night, just like RL
by u/Unlucky_Lifeguard_81 in BaldursGate3

A Reddit user put together a comical video of their bad luck in the newly released Baldur’s Gate 3, displaying them getting rejected by four characters back-to-back, leaving the player heartbroken and lonely. The video pops up with the player’s thoughts as it continues with some dramatic, sad background music to lean into the humorous side.

On top of the already sad but funny video, the user added how they were being rejected in the video game just as they were in real life. This is definitely a relatable statement for many gamers, and fellow players of Baldur’s Gate 3 have gone on in the comments to express the same emotions about how they crave to find a soulmate in the game but face rejection every time. It is like sending a risky text, but instead, it’s your fingers sweating while holding your controller. This is yet another way that Baldur’s Gate 3 has gamers truly fascinated with it.

