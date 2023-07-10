Baldur’s Gate 3 Devs Joke About Being Booted Off TikTok Following Risque Bear Scene

The final Baldur’s Gate 3 Panel From Hell event featured an absolutely unbearable scene, resulting in the devs joking about them being banned on TikTok. This is due to a specific moment during the event that focused on the different romances in the game, one of which took a very surprising turn, shocked the audience in attendance, and resulted in pandemonium.

Baldur’s Gate 2 featured romance options with the party members, allowing the protagonist to date and even have children with their allies. The romance scenes in the game weren’t particularly titillating, considering the hardware limitations of the era. Fans would have to wait until the Mass Effects and Dragon Age games to see more adult content in their mainstream RPGs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Devs Were The Bearers Of Bad News During The Panel From Hell

Image via Larian Studios

Larian Studios held the final Panel From Hell event for Baldur’s Gate 3 ahead of its PC launch on August 3, giving fans a closer look at the final version of the game. By far, the most notable scene in the Panel From Hell involved an in-depth look a the romance options, one of which involved Astarion and Halsin. In Baldur’s Gate 3, Halsin belongs to the Druid class, giving him access to the Wild Shape ability to transform into an animal. This power is shown by grizzly effect, as Halsin transforms into a bear during a love scene with Astarion.

Usually, this is where we would link the scene in question, but you’ll have to look for it yourself, as we’re not directing you to the bear/elf nookie moment. Larian Studios head Swen Vincke agreed as he immediately joked about the scene being banned on TikTok. Frankly, it’s surprising that the scene is still on YouTube, even though the camera cuts away to a discretion shot of a squirrel dropping its nut.

This isn’t the only adult scene in the final Panel From Hell, as one of the new Origins in Baldur’s Gate is called the Dark Urge and involves playing a truly evil character. This involved a Dragonborn protagonist biting off Gale’s hand in a gruesome scene. However, people tend to be desensitized to violence, which is why the bear scene is far more shocking.

So, yeah. Baldur’s Gate 3 has introduced a very unusual use for the D&D Druid’s Wild Shape ability. Usually, players just use it to get some extra hit points and some natural attacks. Halsin uses Wild Shape for koalaty time, rather than in battle. In the meantime, Astarion, will be making some very difficult Animal Handling checks in the future, so he might want to multiclass into Ranger.