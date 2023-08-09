Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Shows Off Ridiculous Summon Build

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players a ton of options when creating their character and crafting their party, much like its tabletop counterpart. There are loads of combinations of classes and abilities to pick from as well as feats and multiclassing, and players naturally will be experimenting and trying different ideas as they explore the game. For one player, that includes creating a whole army of minions.

One Reddit user has shown off their adventuring party, which includes 16 additional summons of various types and makes for one of the largest parties we’ve seen in the game so far. We can only imagine the fun and chaos it causes.

In a clip uploaded to Reddit by u/Frosty_Ad4156, we get a glimpse of a rather large party marching through a castle, with the player leading the way, followed by a swarm of minions and familiars and the rest of their party. It’s quite the sight and boggles the mind how this massive group would work in combat, likely taking considerable time to get through every action. That said, it could be a formidable fighting force with a huge action economy that could make most encounters look like nothing.

The post doesn’t include details on how the player accomplished this goal, but users have speculated it through a combination of respected characters and multiple uses of spells such as Conjure Woodland Being, Conjure Minor Elemental, and Conjure Elemental. Whatever it may be, it makes for a hilarious sight that showcases the game’s encouragement to get creative and try some unconventional builds and ideas, much like the tabletop version of D&D does.

Thankfully, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the perfect place to try a build like this, as you have no DM to annoy with an excessive amount of minions to deal with that can slow up the game, something many users joked about in the post. One user simply stated, “as a DM, i hate this by principle,” with others joining in on their own thoughts on the matter.

It’s still early days for Baldur’s Gate 3, and we are already seeing players cracking the code and creating some very powerful or downright broken builds and characters. We imagine it will only continue to encourage this kind of approach to the game. With tons of feats, races, classes, and subclasses to pick from and the potential modding and homebrew content, We can expect to see even more outlandish builds like this one in the future.