Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Share Incredibly Useful Potion Trick To Help Companions In A Pinch

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players an alternate way to heal by tossing potions near allies, and the fanbase at large is only just finding out about it. This means that any character can potentially become the group’s healer, so long as you have enough potions to keep the rest of the party standing.

There are several ways to heal in Baldur’s Gate 3, with the easiest method involving magic. Members of the Bard, Cleric, Druid, and Paladin classes have spells or features allowing them to heal their allies. The other method is resting, which is more effective but is tied to limited resources. Similarly, healing potions can also fix up party members, but you only have a finite number.

Healing Potions Can Be Thrown For Maximum Effectiveness In Baldur’s Gate 3

Using a healing potion during a battle in Baldur’s Gate 3 is possible, but a character can only use it on themselves on their turn. Or at least, that’s what everyone assumed was the case. A thread on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has made the fanbase aware of an even more effective method for using potions.

If you want to heal an ally with a healing potion during combat, simply go to your inventory screen, bring up the context menu for the potion, and select “Throw.” If you throw the potion at the ground next to the character (don’t throw it at them, as it can hurt them), it will create an AoE splash effect that will heal them. This can also be used to revive characters who have been downed and are making death saves, but it won’t work if they have died.

The drawback of this method is that it costs an Action to use, and a finite number of healing potions are available to you. The main benefit is that anyone in your group can be a healer, so long as they have potions to hand. This means that if your Cleric is dropped, you can lash a potion near them and bring them back up while also keeping a Bonus Action to do something else.

The ability to heal via potion AoE is a very Divinity: Original Sin 2 thing to do, so it’s unsurprising to see it in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s doubtful that this trick would work in D&D, as potions are meant to be drunk to function, but Baldur’s Gate 3 is nowhere near as choosy when it comes to the correct application of magic items.