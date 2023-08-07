Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Aren’t Sure How To Feel About Dice

Baldur’s Gate 3 uses Dungeons & Dragons 5E rules, which means every conflict is resolved via dice rolls, and this has drawn a polarizing response from fans due to the statistical knowledge it gives the player beforehand. This means players will always know the odds of hitting or missing, so they’ll be aware when they hit a 10% chance or miss a 90% shot.

A lot of tabletop RPGs use dice as a means of determining whether a player’s action will succeed or not. Baldur’s Gate 3 takes the dice rolling to the next level, with skill checks (such as trying to persuade a guard to look the other way) being played out with actual dice rolling on the screen. The player can also add modifiers during this stage, like using the Guidance spell or spending Inspiration to get a reroll.

Fans Polarized by Dice Rolls In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have taken to the game’s official Reddit page to share their feelings about the dice roll system. Many players have compared Baldur’s Gate 3 to the XCOM series, showing your chances of failing or succeeding in an action. Indeed, both games are similar in the rage they induce when you miss a 95% hit chance at close range.

This stands in contrast to other RPGs, such as the ones in the Final Fantasy series, where the player is aware of their weapon’s stats but is never quite sure of the chances of a hit or miss. The polarizing response in Baldur’s Gate 3 is part of the fun, as it’s always thrilling for a long shot to hit and frustrating when a sure thing fizzles out.

Players have also been sharing their advice on improving their chances of hitting in combat, such as avoiding using ranged weapons in melee range or striking from the high ground. There are many ways to tilt the odds in your favor, so long as you’re playing strategically, but there are no guarantees for rolling dice. You can stack the deck as much as you want, but the number 1 on a d20 is always there.

In my opinion, the dice rolling in Baldur’s Gate 3 is integral to the experience. Baldur’s Gate 3 is meant to be a video game adaptation of D&D, and the fear of unlucky dice rolls at a critical game is part of the heart of tabletop RPGs. You might want to tear your hair out when you miss a 95% shot, but that emotional rush can make a fight with a random group of goblins so engaging.