Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Can’t Stop Stabbing the Dirt Out of Excitement

Things can get heated in combat in Baldur’s Gate 3, and the AoE and targeting system in the game has resulted in many players missing their mark when excited, as it’s easy to misclick and select the wrong target. This isn’t a problem in most games, but the fact that the battlefield itself is such a potent weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3 means that accidents are bound to happen.

Baldur’s Gate 3 uses the same engine as developer Larian Studio’s previous game, Divinity: Original Sin 2. This means that a lot of the environmental effects from that game carried over into Baldur’s Gate 3, such as using trick arrows to create fiery spots on the ground that damage enemies or splashing acid over groups of foes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Keep Misclicking in Combat and Hitting the Floor

Players on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit page have discussed their issues with the targeting system in Baldur’s Gate 3, as many of them have accidentally hit the wrong target in the heat of combat. A common occurrence involves hitting the ground due to how surfaces can be interacted with, either by using them as a weapon or by empowering your own gear.

The finicky nature of the hitboxes in the game also means that players have accidentally hit their own party members in battle. They have also struck their own illusions, summons, or even random items on the overworld. This is due to how precise you must be when selecting targets, making it easy to hit the wrong thing and waste a round.

Usually, if you’re playing in a calm and collected manner, then you’ll have no issue selecting your target. However, the battles in Baldur’s Gate 3 can get exciting due to how the dice system works, allowing things to swing for or against you at a moment’s notice. This means that it’s easy to lose your cool and attack the wrong thing.

It’s a shame that Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t have a limited rewind feature to prevent issues like this, but it’s understandable why it doesn’t exist, as it would allow players to exploit the AI and odds in their favor easily. This means that you’ll have to be more careful in combat and don’t go all in on an action until you’re absolutely sure that you’re selecting the right thing.