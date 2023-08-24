Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Convinced They’ve Discovered Withers’ True Identity

Baldur’s Gate 3 players believe they have worked out Withers’ true identity based on clues inside and outside the game. Withers’ real identity doesn’t have major consequences on the player’s story and is more of a deep dive into Dungeons & Dragons lore, as it relates to the history of the evil gods that have had a major role throughout the Baldur’s Gate series.

Withers is an unusual character, as he’s an undead mage you encounter in a crypt at the start of the game. He might look like a nightmare, but Withers is going to be one of your best friends in Baldur’s Gate 3, as he will resurrect your fallen party members or allow you to respec your character – for a price. Even undead spellcasters who spend their time hanging out in tombs need to pay the bills.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans Think They Know Who Withers Is

It seems that there’s more to Withers than meets the eye, as fans on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit have been discussing his potential true identity. According to evidence accrued by various players and information gleaned from datamining the game, it’s believed that Withers is actually Jergal, a former deity from the Forgotten Realms.

In Forgotten Realms lore, Jergal was once the God of Death. Three powerful mortals challenged his position, but Jergal didn’t fight back. Instead, he offered to split his portfolio between them, becoming their servant. The three mortals then became the gods known as the Dead Three: Bane, the God of Tyranny; Myrkul, the God of Undeath; and Bhaal, the God of Murder.

The evidence that Withers is Jergal comes from his dialogue and the information found in the tomb where he is discovered. The biggest evidence is that the Baldur’s Gate 3 files directly refer to Withers as Jergal, but it’s never outright stated in the game. Why he chose to refer to himself as Withers is unclear, but he possibly wanted to keep a low profile, as he worked against the machinations of the Dead Three in the modern era by aiding the person who opposed them.

When it was revealed that Mind Flayers would be the main enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3, many fans expressed disappointment that Bhaal and his ilk weren’t the antagonists, meaning the game was only distantly connected to its predecessors. This turned out not to be the case, as the Dead Three are unalive and kicking, and while the Bhaalspawn saga is over, there is still enough evil waiting to be fought in the Forgotten Realms.