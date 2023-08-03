Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Find Withers

There are several characters and unique events you’ll encounter as you make your way through your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. One of the more unique and helpful characters you can find is Withers, an undead skeleton that is eager to assist you on your travels, and he gives you access to a wide variety of features.

Withers is a character you could miss out on if you don’t look around for them. He’s a character you don’t want to bypass, but there’s way you can find him extremely early in your campaign. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Withers & Unlock Him in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can track down Withers by making your way to the northern cliffs above the Overgrown Ruins. I recommend going through the Roadside Cliffs, going to the east, and then going around the Chapel in Baldur’s Gate 3. This is an early location you find when you start playing, or you can wait to return here later. Regardless, go around the outside of the Chapel and down the cliffs to find a locked hatch. Make sure you have a Lockpicking kit to open it up and bypass the DC 15 check.

When you arrive, you’ll enter the Dank Crypt. There should be relatively secure, but a handful of dead skeletons are scattered throughout the area. They’re not important right now. Your primary focus should be to stand in front of the large statue at the center of the room and make your way to the left. If one of your characters has a high enough Perception, they should see a small button on the side of the wall. When you’re ready, click the button, and you will open a hidden door. However, this reveals the undead Skeletons.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There should be five inside the room in your Baldur’s Gate 3 encounter. One of them is an Entombed Warrior, and the other four are Entombed Scribes. The Warrior will be the highest level in this area, at level three, and they will have the highest amount of health. I recommend taking them out first and prioritizing them with your party. However, the Entombed Scribes will throw out spells throughout the encounter, so picking them off with any archers or ranged attacks would be a good idea.

After those have been finished, return to the door you revealed, and you’ll find a sarcophagus inside the room. Interact with it, and the tomb will open, revealing Withers, the character you’ve been looking for in Baldur’s Gate 3. Withers will request that you answer a single question of his, which is how much you should weigh a single life. I replied, “It matters on the deeds of this individual,” and he was satisfied with this answer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon answering the question, Withers was content with this choice and said we would meet again in the future. What he means is that after this encounter, whenever you return to camp Withers will be there to assist you with changing your character’s class, reviving any fallen party members, or offering to bring hirelings into your party if you want to travel with them rather than the standard party members.

Withers is an extremely helpful character in Baldur’s Gate 3, and I feel like he’s a great find early on in the game. Thankfully, you should be able to do this when your character hits level two, but if you’d feel safer returning to it when you hit level three, that’s not bad.