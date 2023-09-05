Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Discover Easter Egg in BG3 EULA

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with Easter Eggs and tiny references to the greater Dungeons & Dragons 5E lore, which also extends to the game’s EULA, as fans have discovered a nod to the Warlock in the legal document. This makes sense, considering how Warlock’s are often bound by rules from their Patron, so they’re the perfect class to include in an EULA.

EULA stands for End User Licence Agreement, and it’s something a lot of games ask you to read and agree to before you can play them. Some companies have fun with the EULA because no one ever reads them, allowing them to bury cheeky references and in-jokes in the text, so that a few dedicated fans can track them down later on.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s EULA Has A Reference To Warlock Pacts From D&D

A fan on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has discovered a D&D reference in the game’s EULA. There’s a section titled “Additional Obligations In Eldritch Law,” which states that fans should refrain from signing deals with a Fey, Infernal, or Eldritch creature if they plan on signing the EULA, with developer Larian Studios retaining the right to seek aid from the Morninglord in response.

The “Additional Obligations in Eldritch Law” section is a reference to the Warlock class. In D&D 5E and Baldur’s Gate 3, the Warlock is someone who makes a deal with a higher power (known as a Patron) who gives them magical powers in exchange for some contract or favor. The three basic Warlock subclasses are The Archfey, The Fiend, and The Great Old, which match the creatures described in the EULA.

The Morninglord referenced in the EULA is the name given to Lathander, the god of dawn and one of the most powerful good deities in D&D’s Forgotten Realms campaign setting, where Baldur’s Gate 3 is set. Many D&D Clerics choose Lathander as their patron, as his powers are often associated with healing and conjuring holy flame that can incinerate evildoers, so he’s the natural god to call for help if you’re dealing with an evil Warlock.

It seems that a lot of players ignored the EULA, as the Warlock is Baldur’s Gate 3’s third most popular class. Some people just can’t wait to sell their souls for power, be it in a fantasy world or signing a contract with a video game developer.