Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Feats For Warlocks In BG3

The Warlock might be the most difficult class to play in Baldur’s Gate 3, so you must carefully choose your Feats, as they can bring a much-needed upgrade to your character. With a good selection of Feat, your Warlock could be rocking some better armor or become even more potent when casting their spells.

Warlocks receive the fewest spells of any arcane casters in Baldur’s Gate 3, but they make up for it in a few ways. For one thing, Warlocks start off with Light Armor Proficiency, allowing them to wear better gear than the Sorcerer or Wizard. The Warlocks also receive lots of special powers that other classes don’t receive, making them an interesting class to play, even if they can’t throw out spells in the same way as their contemporaries.

The Best Feats For Warlocks In Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you get Feats at levels 4, 8, and 12, giving you access to three over the course of the game. This will give you several chances to power up your Warlock protagonist or give Wyll an extra boost. The best Feats for the Warlock class in Baldur’s Gate 3 are:

Ability Improvement: This Feat lets you add 2 to any single stat or 1 to two stats. As a spellcaster, you should aim to max out your main spellcasting ability stat as soon as possible. In the case of the Warlock, this is Charisma. If your Charisma is 17, there’s no point bringing it up to 19 with two points, as the modifier is the same as if it were 18. You might be better off putting one point into Charisma and bringing up another stat, then taking Ability Improvement later on to max it out.

Some people like to build Warlocks up as warriors who wear heavy armor and use the Pact of the Blade power to make a magical weapon useful in combat. If that’s what you want to do, then go for the Moderately Armored Feat to let you wear heavier armor, or, if your race already gives you that proficiency, go straight for the Heavily Armored Feat, deck yourself out in plate mail, and don’t look back.