Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Have Already Played The Game For Over 1000 Years

The popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3 at launch has been staggering, as developer Larian Studios has revealed that the game has already been played for over 1000 years. This is roughly the maximum age for one of the D&D elven races, which is an impressive feat for a game that hasn’t been out for very long.

Baldur’s Gate 3 entered Early Access in 2020, and fans had to wait years to dive into the full version of the game. The wait was a little longer for some, considering that Baldur’s Gate 3 didn’t have a pre-load, and the game is over 120GB. There is also an issue with the latest Hotfix that causes crashing issues at launch, so not everyone has had equal time with the game so far.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 2’s Slayer Form Makes Surprise Return In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Has Been Played For Over A Millennium

Image Via Larian Studios

A new post on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam page has revealed some key stats about the game since launch. The most impressive of these is the sheer amount of time people have been playing the game. According to Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have already clocked in over 10 million hours, which is over 1200 years.

These figures are made even more impressive because many people are still in the game’s early hours. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive title with a lot of incentive to explore every nook and cranny. By the time most fans finish the game, they’ll be planning their next playthroughs, as there are also tons of character options and key story decisions to consider.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is only on one platform, as it’s currently only on Steam. The poor Starfield-deprived PlayStation fans will be chowing down on Baldur’s Gate 3 next month, while Xbox fans should have it by next year. This means countless more hours are waiting to be plugged into the game, as new waves of players are introduced to the game and start rolling up their characters.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s The Level Cap?

The scope of Baldur’s Gate 3 needs to be seen to be believed, as there are so many ways to approach problems and so many out-of-the-box solutions you can use to save the day. This game truly lets you forge your own path and lives up to the legacy of similar options you could use in the older Baldur’s Gate games.