Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Use Save Scumming To Protect Romantic Partners

Baldur’s Gate 3 has multiple party members for players to meet and interact with, and maybe even get sparks flying with some romance. Naturally, players will have their favorites and be determined to romance their preferred romantic interest, and for some, that includes using an often-contested strategy.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have taken to Reddit to discuss their approach to romancing party members, particularly using the save scum method to ensure they get the best possible outcome.

Players Are Determined Not to Upset Their Romantic Interest, by Any Means Necessary

Image via Larian Studio’s

A Reddit user by the name u/Admiral_Evil sparked the lively conversation about romance in Baldur’s Gate 3, sharing a meme that for many players perfectly encapsulates the feeling of trying to romance your favorite NPC. In this case, it involves using the often contentious practice of save scumming.

For those unfamiliar, Save scumming is when you save your game before certain moments and reload that save if something were to happen or you are not happy with the situation. This could be before talking with an important NPC or if a certain combat encounter goes particularly badly for you. In this case, certain choices make your romantic interest disapprove.

As you would expect, romance options are something players care deeply about, especially getting them right, so it is no surprise that a lot of the comments are players discussing some of their moments with romance, or some instances of save scumming themselves. One user discussed how his bother completely restarted his game after accidentally romancing Karlach so they could do it properly. Another spoke about their struggles with getting Laezel’s approval, with others all joining the discussion, highlighting how far some players will go to get their parties’ approval or in a couple of cases, actively try not to.

Whether or not you agree with save scumming, it’s a choice players can make on their own and doesn’t affect other players, so more power to those who choose to. Plus, when it comes to romance options, sometimes it is hard not to simp a little bit and maybe reload a save or two for a particular favorite. I did the same with Makoto from Persona 5, and I’m not ashamed to say that.