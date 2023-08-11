Baldur’s Gate 3: Can You Be In a Romantic Relationship with Mizora in BG3?

Mizora, the devil who created Wyll’s pact to become a Warlock, makes several appearances throughout your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. She initially shows up at the game’s start to explain that you need to dispatch Karlach, but later needs to be rescued after being captured at Moonrise Towers.

Eventually, she appears in your camp and sticks around to see how your party dispatches the Absolute Cultists from Baldur’s Gate. If she sticks around, she might as your character if they want to spend an evening with her privately, and your character has the choice to partake in it. Beyond the single night, can you have a romantic relationship with Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Is Mizora a Romanceable Character in BG3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

I can confirm that while you can spend a night with Mizora, you won’t be able to develop a romantic relationship with her. Those romantic, close relationships are instead saved for your companions and partners that you’ve shared with throughout your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign.

How to Spend a Night with Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’re looking to try and spend a night with Mizora, there are certain things you’ll need to do. For my playthrough, I had it so Wyll saved Karlach from being killed, and she joined my party instead. Mizora was upset with this decision but allowed it. After this, in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Act 2, we went to save her from Moonrise Tower. This decision is extremely important because if Mizora is not alive in Act 3, she can’t appear, and Wyll won’t be around.

Next, we had it so Wyll signed his pact to ensure he remained in Mizora’s service, but he was able to save his father from Gortash. When this happens, after Mizora sticks around in camp, promising to be close to ensure my Baldur’s Gate 3 party could defeat the elder brain and everyone who stood with it.

If you ever speak with Mizora in camp, never ask her to leave. If you ask her to leave, she departs the center, and she won’t approach your character to see if you’d like to spend the night together. Eventually, when talking with Mizora, she’ll ask your character if they’d like to partake in something devilish and forbidden, and if your character answers that it “sounds delicious,” the dialogue options to spend the night with her have been set in motion. You’ll need to rest long, then a cutscene will play out between the characters.

Depending on your main character’s romantic interest in Baldur’s Gate 3, some might have more problems with this than others. For example, whether you’re with him or not, Wyll will disprove the engagement. He does comment that you need to be more careful in the future. However, Karlach shares her opinion about the situation, which could likely lead to you breaking up. Although she’s okay with you being others, a devil is taking it too far, especially one that has harmed Wyll and herself so much.

The act was not a dealbreaker for my character’s relationship with Karlach, but it was close. Not everyone in your Baldur’s Gate 3 party might be as forgiving as her.