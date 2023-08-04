Baldur’s Gate 3 Voice Actor Shocks Fans With Sexy Role On Cast

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a stunning cast of voice actors that bring life to characters throughout their adventures in the Forgotten Realms. The life behind each companion makes gameplay rich, and romantic storylines vibrant – and one actor is making sure these moments are extra special.

Alex Jordan is known for many different types of voice acting, having been in different video games like Final Fantasy XVI, Dying Light 2, and many more. Even having voiced some characters in the Cartoon Network show The Amazing World of Gumball. Now he is here to add to Baldur’s Gate 3’s narration.

Fans Weren’t Expecting Alex Jordan’s Role In Baldur’s Gate 3

In a shocking reveal, Alex Jordan revealed to fans on Twitter that he had a very special part to play in the D&D RPG – the sex sounds. The actor stated, “I was only brought onto Baldur’s Gate at the very last minute as a voice actor… For a very specific reason. I was brought into the booth to make the sexy noises. Those sounds you’re hearing, that’s me kissing my hand. This is that face.”

That’s right, Alex Jordan used his hands to make the sexy noises fans hear when playing Baldur’s Gate 3. It is no lie that some of the more interesting content in this game has some special “sounds”, especially involving bears. That scene is a big topic in the comment section of this tweet already, with fans questioning how he made some of those noises.

One commenter said, “That hand has seen things,” after stating how they were amazed at him being able to make the noises for the bear scene. While many players made jokes in the comments, others praised Jordan for his harrowing contribution to Baldur’s Gate 3. Hopefully, the contribution makes romantic encounters that much more immersive for players – if they can get the voice acting requirements out of their heads long enough to enjoy it.