Baldur’s Gate 3 Voice Actor’s “Goosetarion” Impression Immortalized in Fan Animation

Baldur’s Gate 3’s performances have been so stellar that they’ve sparked a wildfire of interaction between the talented voice actors and the avid community.

The voices behind Shadowheart, Lae’zel, Karlach, and Astarion break character to engage in a delightful dance of silliness on TikTok and Twitter. It’s a virtual masquerade ball where our favorite characters let loose, giving rise to memes, viral audio clips, and even hilarious animations cementing these iconic recordings for posterity.

Baldur’s Gate 3 VA Goosetarion Impression, Animated

Astarion is a sassy bloodsucker whose voice drips with arrogance, thanks to Neil Newbon’s masterful delivery. Neil is no stranger to uploading Astarion impressions online, but one of his latest contributions really shook the community.

Neil, known for his Twitch escapades (where he occasionally dabbles in the fine art of Untitled Goose Game mischief), stumbled upon a peculiar query: “Out of all of your characters, who would make for the best goose?” With a flair that only Neil could conjure, Astarion’s voice transformed into a goose’s honk, and thus, “Goosetarion” was born.

Now, TikTok sorcerer fidzyo stepped in with an enchanting spell of animation. Goosetarion, with his iconic hair and personality, waddling through pixelated landscapes in all his feathery glory. I didn’t know I needed an arrogant vampire merged with a sassy goose, but I’m thankful nonetheless. The animation took this audio absurdity to soaring heights. Now, I can’t help but imagine Astarion’s sultry voice emanating from every honk.

The BG3 community, well accustomed to dragons and wizards, found themselves on the floor in fits of laughter. The Goosetarion meme has swiftly become a beacon of shared joy, a testament to the unbreakable bond between voice actors and fans. It’s not just about the gameplay anymore; it’s about the camaraderie transcending the screen, transforming fantasy into a chuckle-worthy reality.