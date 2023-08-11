Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Struggle To Navigate Inner-Party Relationships

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you a party full of romance options, but some players struggle to deal with the dynamics of showing interest in multiple characters. This isn’t helped by Baldur’s Gate 3’s dialogue options not offering the nuance players are looking for when gently letting people down.

Larian Studios went all in with the romance options in Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing your protagonist to date everyone in the party and some NPCs. You’re not restricted by gender, so you can romance whoever you want, and there are even polyamorous options available. Famously, Larian included Baldur’s Gate 3’s risque bear scene, showing the sheer number of desires being catered to.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans Are Struggling To Let Party Members Down Easily

It’s not all sugar plums and roses in the Baldur’s Gate 3 camp, as players have complained about the reactions that some party members have regarding romantic interest. A thread on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit page is filled with fans commenting about the various reactions characters have, some of which are extreme and others that don’t consider other romantic encounters that have happened within the group.

A common complaint is the different degrees of reactions you’re allowed when discussing romance with party members. This often involves being incredibly forward or outright insulting to those who express an interest, with nothing in between. There’s a distinct lack of platonic friendship options, and the protagonist seems destined to be a heartbreaker.

The harsher reactions seem to be more common with the male party members, who take rejection a lot harder than the ladies of the group. Gale is especially notorious for his jealousy, which is especially funny when you learn his backstory and the details about his previous girlfriend. Dude needs to learn to know when to let things go.

Larian should be commended for the incredible detail in the romance options in Baldur’s Gate 3. It would have been easy to throw in a handful of boring love scenes and hide behind the fact that D&D is a household name to avoid criticism. Instead, we have a game where you can get down with a bear. It’s a shame not all party members are cool when it comes to romance, but if anything, that makes the characters feel even more realistic, as matters of the heart are complicated and not easily shoved into video game dialogue options.