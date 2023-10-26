My Hero Ultra Rumble: How To Play as Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo is currently one of the most powerful characters to play in My Hero Ultra Rumble. With his move set nimble and far-reaching from the anime to the manga, it’s no wonder he’s the most attack-heavy and mobile in the battle royale.

Katsuki’s moves translate well to the games, making him a popular character on top of his already poll-dominating stance as one of the most well-liked characters. In this short and sweet guide, we’ll talk about how to use Bakugo in My Hero Ultra Rumble best.

What’s the 4 – 4 – 9 Rule in My Hero Ultra Rumble?

Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Bandai Namco

In My Hero Ultra Rumble, a standard rule for upgrading your abilities is called the 449 Rule. When upgrading, you’ll notice that each has a level and may have difficulty deciding which abilities to upgrade first. Save for a few special characters, most fighters adhere to a loose ability hierarchy of demand.

The first ability, your alpha ability, should be upgraded to Level 4 as soon as possible. The same applies to your beta, which is your second ability in the display from top to bottom. Your final ability, gamma, is the one that should be upgraded all the way to Level 9 whenever feasible.

The 449 Rule works well because when they reach Level 4, most abilities gain round quantity, shot speed, attack, and size of impact upgrade, not receiving another one until Level 9. Your gamma ability is usually your strongest, meaning you should upgrade it whenever possible after getting everything else to Level 4. Sticking to the 449 Rule means that you’ll never be wanting for power in one area while overcompensating in another, keeping things balanced while you keep your priorities in strength on the straight and narrow.

Katsuki Bakugo: Full Moveset Breakdown

Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Bandai Namco

Katsuki Bakugo has plenty of moves for attacking and little else. If you want characters that emphasize mobility, trickery, or field control, you’ll have to pick someone else because Bakugo is nothing if not all about destruction. Between improvised grenades and his AP Shot, no character so far outdoes the explosive hero in pure attack power. The moves you’ll want to work on and play with keybindings for are the following:

AP Shot

Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Bandai Namco

AP Shot is a focused blast that acts like a bullet, piercing through objects and hitting foes over a long distance. It’s Bakugo’s long-range attack and one of the first things you’ll typically be using when you spot an enemy. Adhering to the 449 rule will grant you a great first assault choice when you spot an enemy, with attack bonuses and improved ammo being the first to help as you level AP Shot up.

If you have custom keys on your mouse, setting it to one of those side buttons might be a good move. Since you’ll be using it often, having it take priority in an isolated spot not dominated by other actions is a good idea for custom keybinding. Otherwise, having your finger on the trigger in case someone pops their head out is always a good idea. To keep AP Shot as effective as possible, consider adjusting your mouse or joystick sensitivity as high as you are comfortable with as you play. Your mobility in aiming is important for AP Shot’s success.

Explosive Speed

Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Bandai Namco

Explosive Speed is your special action as Bakugo, one that sends you rocketing in the direction in which you are currently facing. It can be a little tricky to handle at first, but once you get the hang of it, you can use the two charges very well to either run away or gain some air time. This move is massively useful, both as a way to change your angle of assault and for general mobility to get to your objective faster.

While you can’t upgrade this move, there are ways to use it cleverly in combination with your other abilities to make life difficult (and significantly more explosive) for the enemy team. For example, if you want to get the drop on your enemies, consider firing your Explosive Speed upwards before using Improvised Grenades to lob explosions down on them from above. If you want a more direct assault on your opponent’s injury, try using Howitzer Impact at the height of your Explosive Speed charges. If you have Howitzer Impact fully upgraded, using it can be a devastating and visually obstructing blow that leaves even three enemies confused at once after the damaging blast.

Howitzer Impact

Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Bandai Namco

Howitzer Impact is your biggest shot, the ability you’ll want to upgrade to max as soon as you can. At both Level 4 and Level 9, Howitzer Impact gains improved attack power, reload speed, size of impact, and range up. It’s a devastating ability that not only deals significant damage even at low levels but provides a bit of cover in the wake of the blast. While rushing, you can even change the direction of Howitzer Impact to make sure that the enemy doesn’t get away.

In true Bakugo fashion, Howitzer Impact is a dedicated ability for charging right in. Try to time your usage according to how the battle is going. If the enemy doesn’t see you, AP Shot or Improvised Grenades may be the better choice for assault. However, if the enemy knows you’re there, Howitzer Impact can be a great way to close the distance and get some damage off quickly.

Improvised Grenades

Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Bandai Namco

Improvised Grenades are lobbing, arching shots that explode after about two seconds. They fall relatively quickly, making good for either pot shots over walls or as rain shots from above onto unsuspecting enemies. Improvised Grenades pair well with Bakugo’s Explosive Speed, especially if you use it to rocket straight up into the air. They also make for a great way to distract the enemy because if you don’t directly hit them, Improvised Grenades are still grenades, which cause an explosion and a great deal of smoke that can distract.

When it comes to upgrading Improvised Grenades, consider getting it up to Level 4 while prioritizing according to the 449 Rule. Doing this will increase the attack power, number of rounds, explosion size, and the speed of the shots as they lob. After that, the next major improvement besides base Attack that you’ll see will only apply at Level 9.