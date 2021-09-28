Battlefield 2042 beta dates officially announced

Following the full game’s recent delay into November, users can now expect to play the Battlefield 2042 beta beginning October 6 with pre-loads being enabled October 5. There is an early access period running from October 6 to 7 with the open beta taking place between October 8 to 9. Early Access eligibility applies to anyone who has pre-ordered the game or existing EA Play subscribers. Keep in mind that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also includes EA Play as part of its price tag. The start time for everything, including the pre-load is 7:00 UTC.

The beta is playable across PC and every console platform; however, PC and next-gen console users can expect to take advantage of the 128-player counts in the upcoming beta, an increase from the 64 players on PS4 and Xbox One. The contents of the beta include the following:

Map: Orbital

Game Mode: Conquest

Four Specialists Webster Mackay Gadgets and Passives: Grappling Hook, Nimble Maria Falck Gadgets and Passives: S21 Syrette Pistol, Combat Surgeon Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky Gadgets and Passives: SG-36 Sentry Gun, Sentry Operator Wikus “Casper” Van Daele Gadgets and Passives: OV-P Recon Drone, Movement Sensor



To get a better sense of each specialist and what they bring to the table, you can check out the game’s official site. Battlefield 2042 releases November 19 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.