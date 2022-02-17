Battlefield 2042 Breakthrough mode gets some important balance changes

Between its first season getting pushed to summer and the all-important scoreboard update being delayed, Battlefield 2042 has had a rough go. Thankfully, developer DICE has at least made some changes to Breakthrough mode to make it more balanced for both teams.

Lead community manager Adam Freeman shared the details in an EA Answers post. Recently, DICE has been “monitoring match outcomes” according to Freeman, and the devs realized “that the attacking team often started with the maximum number of reinforcements in the final sector.” This was a frequent unfair advantage, so the changes were made in order to make the match more balanced and exciting throughout. Reinforcement ticket counts have been changed, with initial and rewarded tickets going up or down, depending on the map. Only a few retained their current ticket count. The complete list can be found at the bottom of this article.

These changes ought to make Breakthrough more balanced for everyone, but there’s still a big question of whether it’s enough to keep players coming back to the game in general. In fact, as of the time of this writing, over 200,000 players have signed a petition to get their purchase of the game refunded. EA has cited COVID difficulties and Halo Infinite competition as the reason for the game’s apparent failure.

Breakthrough Ticket Changes

Breakaway

128 Players Initial Tickets: 650 (up from 600) Tickets Rewarded per Sector: 200 (down from 300)

64 Players Initial Tickets: 300 (down from 400) Tickets Rewarded per Sector: 75 (down from 150)



Discarded

128 Players Initial Tickets: 750 (up from 600) Tickets Rewarded per Sector: 200 (down from 300)

64 Players Initial Tickets: 350 (down from 400) Tickets Rewarded per Sector: 100 (down from 150)



Hourglass

128 Players Initial Tickets: 700 (up from 600) Tickets Rewarded per Sector: 225 (down from 300)

64 Players Initial Tickets: 300 (down from 400) Tickets Rewarded per Sector: 75 (down from 150)



Kaleidoscope

128 Players Initial Tickets: 600 (No Change) Tickets Rewarded per Sector:300 (No Change)

64 Players Initial Tickets: 300 (down from 400) Tickets Rewarded per Sector: 75 (down from 150)



Manifest

128 Players Initial Tickets: 700 (up from 600) Tickets Rewarded per Sector: 275 (down from 300)

64 Players Initial Tickets: 400 (No change) Tickets Rewarded per Sector: 75 (down from 150)



Orbital

128 Players Initial Tickets: 700 (up from 600) Tickets Rewarded per Sector: 150 (down from 300)

64 Players Initial Tickets: 300 (down from 400) Tickets Rewarded per Sector: 75 (down from 150)



Renewal