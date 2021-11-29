Battlefield 2042 petition to add keyboard and mouse support on consoles passes 10K signatures

Battlefield 2042 players have raised a lot of issues with the game, many of which developer DICE has addressed or announced its intention to fix. One such complaint — the lack of keyboard and mouse support on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — is gaining some serious traction. In fact, there’s a full-on petition to add the feature to the game.

Reddit user fuzeshadow brought the petition to Reddit at the beginning of October, when the Battlefield 2042 beta was in full swing. The petition’s website admittedly looks pretty slick, mimicking the color scheme and layout of EA’s official site. What’s more, the petition has just passed 10,000 signatures. As of the time of this writing, just over 10,300 Battlefield 2042 players have signed on to ask for keyboard and mouse support on consoles, but so far, there’s no response from EA or DICE.

Those teams are certainly busy. Battlefield 2042’s second big update recently launched, fixing a pretty serious respawn bug, tweaking land vehicles, and reducing bullet spread all around. The game’s head of design is also reportedly exiting DICE, and although that was planned ahead of release, it will still surely have an effect on the production end.

In the meantime, Battlefield Portal seems to be a decent substitute for at least some missing features in 2042: players have recreated battle royale mode using the custom mode’s ruleset.