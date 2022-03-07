Bethesda renews Spyteam trademark, fans think a reveal is coming soon

The name “Spyteam” has floated around for a few years now, thanks to a trademark registered to developer Bethesda Softworks and its parent company ZeniMax Media. The trademark was just renewed, causing some to think that an announcement could be made this year. That’s one possibility, but the other isn’t very exciting.

Gaming reporter @SkullziTV brought the renewal to light, sharing screenshots of the filing on Twitter. There’s really only one takeaway from them. The Mark Statement section reads, “The mark consists of standard characters, without claim to any particular font style, size, or color.” In other words, there’s no artist rendering of a game logo associated with this trademark, and that’s something we’d definitely see alongside a game announcement. We can infer two things from this: either a game is indeed in the works and is in very early stages, or this is simply a standard trademark renewal without any developer intent.

Trademark law requires regular renewals, which means not every one of them is tied to an upcoming game. It’s entirely possible that Bethesda is simply sitting on a name and idea, without any active development. With Bethesda and ZeniMax under Xbox’s wing, there will still be plenty of games to come, Spyteam or not.

In fact, one of those games is coming this fall. Starfield will be releasing exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC, with mod support confirmed for the latter. It’s slated for a November 11 release date.