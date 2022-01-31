BioShock, The Last of Us voice actor Troy Baker cancels NFT plans after backlash

A few weeks ago, prolific voice actor Troy Baker announced plans to turn his voice into an NFT. Predictably, this led to heavy backlash, and now Baker has walked back the idea.

In a Twitter update, he thanked fans for the “feedback,” which is certainly a diplomatic way to mention all the negative comments the initial idea received. “Careful consideration” led him to break things off with VoiceVerseNFT, abandoning the NFT plan altogether. Baker also apologized to those he accused of “hating” for disagreeing with the NFT idea — a direct reference to the original announcement, when he said “you can hate, or you can create.” Apparently there’s a third option: announce a thing then jump ship when Twitter tells you it’s a bad idea.

Thank you all for your feedback and patience. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to not continue the partnership with VoiceVerseNFT. Intentions aside, I’ve heard you and apologize for accusing anyone of “hating” just by simply disagreeing with me. — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) January 31, 2022

Troy Baker is far from the only name in video games exploring the idea of NFTs. Ubisoft’s Quartz programmed launched last year, but initial sales are proving sluggish. While Quartz offers NFT cosmetics like Ghost Recon Breakpoint gun skins, it seems most of the gaming world is uninterested in the concept. Konami auctioned off 14 NFTs a few weeks ago and garnered $155,000, which sounds like a strong number until you compare it to the money that actual game hardware and software bring in. It’s easy to see why most game devs are much more interested in unionization than NFTs.