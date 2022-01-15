Konami’s first stab at NFTs earns them over $155,000

NFTs, the buzzword in every video game companies’ boardroom, every phone call between executives, and all across Twitter these days, has found a success story thanks to Konami. The Metal Gear publisher held an auction on January 12th where they auctioned off “14 NFTs featuring gameplay footage, pixel art, key art, and background music from the Castlevania series.”

The auction went very well, with each of the 14 pieces sold for an average of $12,000 while the two most expensive ones sold for $26,538 and 17,518, respectively. Therefore, netting Konami and a grand total of $162,000 with 2.5% going to the auction site OpenSea.

Now, we don’t expect this success to change general sentiment regarding NFTs. Critics accurately describe NFTs as terrible for the environment and merely a new way of milking players for more money.

That has not been lost on players, who have largely made any attempt at NFTs in the actual gaming space unsuccessful. Ubisoft’s NFT rollout was an utter flop, Stalker 2 was ridiculed until they walked back their announcement of NFTs in the game, and Troy Baker was taught a lesson in gamer outrage when he announced his NFT venture.

Not surprisingly, It Takes Two director Josef Fares has also taken a strong stance against NFTs, stating he would rather be “shot in the knee” than add them to his games. Additionally, although less extreme, many developers from Microsoft, Sony, and other studios share his sentiment and have said they would leave their jobs if publishers forced NFTs into their games.