Borderlands 3 patch and hotfixes – April 23, full patch notes

Today will see a new update for Borderlands 3, bringing lots of balance changes, bug fixes, and a whole new event for the game. The Revenge of the Cartels will give you the chance to earn some event-specific loot, as you once again try to help poor Maurice.

The update will be live on all platforms by 12:00PM PST, and you’ll be able to jump right in and start the event. There is also good news, as addition SKUs have been added for bank space, backpack space, and certain types of ammo.

Moze players should also be aware that some changes have been made to the character, so be sure to read those changes in the Character section carefully. You can find the full patch notes below.

PATCH NOTES

NEW CONTENT

Added support for Revenge of the Cartels, the new seasonal event happening from April 23 to June 4!

Our cross-cultural researcher Maurice is back, but he’s gotten himself mixed up with a rough crowd, and he’s now in debt to Eridium Cartel kingpin Joey Ultraviolet. It’s now up to you to take on Joey Ultraviolet and his gangs of underlings to save Maurice’s hide.

Permanently updated Mayhem Mode to Mayhem 2.0

STABILITY

Addressed a reported crash that could occasionally occur when dying and respawning in Slaughterstar 3000

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur after exiting the Ammo Dump vendor menu

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur after saving and reloading after completing the “Shoot pipe” objective for The Nibblenomicon in Dustbound Archives

Addressed a reported runtime crash

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur when punching enemies with the Static Touch artifact equipped

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur when loading into a cross platform game session via an invite

Addressed a reported concern that players would occasionally encounter a hitch when completing a Crew Challenge

NETWORK AND MULTIPLAYER

Addressed a reported concern that some players were unable to join the host after being kicked to the Main Menu and immediately opening the Roster Menu

Addressed a reported concern that players would not be able to join a host if the host recently changed to a more open network mode

Addressed a reported concern that the timers in Trials would not stop after the host quit out

Addressed a reported concern that players were able to see planets before they are intended to at the hyperspace terminal in their game if they joined a host’s game that is advanced further in the game

Addressed a reported concern that loot was spawning at the incorrect level for multiplayer players before the player selected a character

Addressed a reported issue with the Kaleidoscope Dahl pistol where it was not firing amped shots for clients when aiming down sights in multiplayer

Addressed a reported concern that Eridian chests did not always appear for all players in Skywell-27

Addressed a reported replication issue with the Blue Fire Boss in Slaughterstar 3000

Addressed client character movement replication so that events with movement simulations would appear the same on host and client

Addressed a reported concern that explosive barrels would not consistently appear for players if the barrel was not in view of the host

Addressed a reported concern that Ratch would disappear for the client when killing them with gore censored

Addressed a reported concern that players would consistently hitch when any interactive object with a sub menu is hit with Atlas tracking darts

Addressed a reported concern that players were bring charged more than the listed price when refilling ammo at an Ammo Dump vending machine

Addressed a reported concern that Mayhem level was not displaying correctly for clients

Addressed a reported concern that the host player could appear invisible for clients if the host respawned an Outrunner and quickly exited it

Addressed a reported concern that players would occasionally experience stuttering while driving in a vehicle

Addressed a reported concern that vehicle loadouts were not updated properly on the client player

Addressed a reported concern that an Eridian crystal could be destroyed multiple times when players would join a game in Skywell-27

Addressed a reported concern that the host player, while in Iron Bear, could remain in a client’s room when they leave Sanctuary III

Addressed a reported concern that some players would see the character select screen at the wrong time of day if they joined when the host was viewing the intro

Addressed a reported concern that the host player’s name would not appear properly when joining another player in LAN

GEAR

Added additional SDU’s for bank size, backpack size, heavy ammo and sniper rifle ammo

With all the new gear that has arrived via DLCs 1 and 2, and events like Broken Hearts Day and Revenge of the Cartels, we thought it was time to expand the bank once again. You can now purchase 100 additional spaces for the bank, as well as 10 more spaces for your character’s backpack! With Mayhem Mode 2.0 launching today, we also thought it was appropriate to allow players to carry more Heavy Weapon ammo and Sniper Rifle ammo, so make sure to purchase those SDUs, and the others, on Sanctuary III.

Addressed an exploit where players could continuously increase stats that are triggered when shields are broken completely or by continuously jumping off the map and dying, such as with the Pangolin Legendary Shield: “Band of Sitorak”

Addressed a reported concern that the projectiles from the Shooting Star shield would not spawn properly

Addressed a reported concern that artifact drops were missing a stat attribute when viewing artifact with a certain combination of primary and secondary stats

Addressed a reported concern that the Combustion effect persisted when travelling after breaking the Stauros’ Burn Legendary COV Assault Rifle

Addressed a reported concern that the Knife Drain artifact was not applying the correct percentage of healing

Addressed a reported concern that where artifacts with the Knife Drain ability lifesteal for 100% of the damage dealt

Addressed a reported concern that the Buzzsaw projectile damage was incorrectly listed when viewing the Road Warrior artifact

GENERAL

Optimized subtitle speed

Updated credits

Addressed multiple issues that could sometimes occur with the credits when standing in the Eridian water while the cutscene is triggered in Destroyer’s Rift

Addressed a reported concern that players could occasionally lose functionality when Fast Traveling

Addressed a reported concern that players could be left in a slowed down state after leaving a cinematic

Addressed a reported concern that preview images on the map would remain visible when viewing various other icons and challenges throughout the ECHO menu

Addressed a reported concern with placeholder texts appearing in the ECHO map while in Cathedral of the Twin Gods

Addressed a reported concern that placeholder text was present on the ECHO map and users were unable to reach the Orbit View during “The Great Vault” in the Cathedral of the Twin Gods

Addressed a reported concern that players were unable to Fast Travel while other players were joining

Addressed a reported concern that the host player would be unable to Fast Travel to a travel station in the same map while another player was in a vehicle

Addressed a reported concern that the Fast Travel station icon did not display correctly when activated by another player in Floodmoor Basin

Addressed a reported concern that Sanctuary III would be deselected when quickly scrolling through the Fast Travel list

Addressed a reported concern that the level travel station is not properly displayed for the drop pod in Sanctuary III

Addressed a reported concern that Named NPCs on Sanctuary III were not able to be interacted with during the “Beneath the Meridian” mission

Addressed a reported concern that FaceFX would stop working some sequences

Addressed a reported concern that Handsome Jackie’s shield drone would not replicate properly for players

Addressed a reported concern that aim assist would jitter when aiming at Loot Guardians

Cash pickups now level sync correctly

Addressed a reported concern that Mayhem Mode would remain active after resetting mission progress in TVHM

Addressed a reported concern that an Eridian Husk could not be destroyed in the Cathedral of the Twin Gods

Addressed a reported concern that VO dialogue would repeat when listening to an ECHO log in splitscreen

Addressed a reported concern that enemy vehicles could suddenly disappear

Addressed a reported concern that players could spawn into the incorrect map if they signed out during a map transition

Addressed a reported concern that the screen would shake and the controller would vibrate when that player hijacks the flamethrower turret in Sandblast Scar

Addressed a reported concern that the Day/Night cycle would suddenly change during the Tyreen fight on Destroyer’s Rift

Addressed a reported concern that players could be left unable to hear each other if a player connects a headset while the title was suspended

Addressed a reported concern that players were able to turn in a teammate’s vehicle for parts if the teammate respawns their vehicle while another player is in it

Addressed a reported concern that special damage text was not localized

Addressed a reported concern that the Eridium surrounding Tyreen’s arena in Destroyer’s Rift does not damage the player when the player slides through it

Addressed a reported concern that the beam attack from Graveward’s head did not do the appropriate amount of damage

When selecting a level transition in the Zone Map, the viewed map is now changed to where you would go

Addressed a reported concern that Logitech equipment would flash it’s respawn colors non-stop when entering spectator mode in Takedown

Addressed a reported concern that players who are in spectate mode would gain experience from other player’s kills in Takedown

Addressed a reported concern that objects and characters in motion will shake or jitter when viewed in Photo Mode while the motion blur settings are enabled

Addressed a reported concern that the icons for weapon parts within the inspection menu appeared as question marks when in Chinese

Addressed a reported concern with the ECHOCast Extension where a viewer could bring up multiple Moxxtail Event when donating bits just as the timer is about to go to the voting phase

Addressed a reported concern that random actors could be teleported when playing a level sequence

[PS4 Only] Addressed a reported concern that an unresponsive screen was displayed when booting the title on PS4

Addressed a reported concern that killing a Behemoth enemy during their rocket attack causes the attack to persist after death

Addressed a reported concern that the subtitles of the intro cinematic for Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot were not localized

Addressed a reported concern that NPCs were not fighting during the “Guns of Reliance” mission in Floodmoor Basin

Addressed a reported concern that the minimap icon did not display for the Moxxitail drink event

Addressed a reported concern that the Marcus skip cinematic cutscene VO was not localized when attempting to access Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock

Fixed a reported issue where black texture were present throughout

Addressed a reported concern that Vaughn’s cape would be stretched while driving during “Angels and Speed Demons” in Sandblast Scar

Addressed a reported concern that the map transition counter would not be visible to players

Added previous micropatches to the game code

AUDIO

Addressed a reported issue where subtitles for Eridium Writing would not be synced with the audio

Addressed a reported issue where subtitles could fall out of sync with VO if the ECHO log is closed a few seconds after replaying an ECHO log

Implemented a method of manually timing subtitles

Addressed a reported issue where audio from the Tyreen, Troy and Lilith cinematic in The Droughts can be heard again if the client disconnects and rejoins

Addressed an audio issue with the Pyscho Badass ground slam

Addressed a reported issue where all players would hear audio and see subtitles when the host player watched the introduction video of Borderlands Science

Addressed a reported issue that causes audible clicking and popping with fast moving objects

Addressed a reported issue where the cinematic music didn’t play for players when driving with Maya in Beneath the Meridian

Addressed a reported issue where the shield dome in Meridian Metroplex did not have any sound

BORDERLANDS SCIENCE

Addressed a reported concern that a Borderlands Science icon appeared on the HUD even if the player didn’t play Borderlands Science

Addressed a reported concern that players are unable to cancel the Booster confirmation with the escape key in the Booster shop of Borderlands Science

Addressed a reported concern that the incorrect Borderlands Science booster icon was displayed on the HUD

Addressed a reported exploit with Borderlands Science where the booster duration would reset to the initial duration when saving and reloading the game

Addressed a Borderlands Science concern where the player could get stuck in an empty puzzle screen if help is accessed before receiving a “Puzzle Download Error” message

CHARACTERS

Buffs for Moze, the Gunner

During our investigations into Moze’s viability, we determined a handful of changes that we were unable to include as a hotfix and are now included into today’s patch. Specifically, we’ve made some changes to allow a few of her skills to regenerate health, or her shields. We’ve also increased the damage output of a few skills.

Dakka Bear – When a player is in the gunner’s nest, Iron Bear’s weapons and turret will now deal increase damage

Force Feedback – Added an instant 10% shield restore on top of immediately beginning shield recharging

Rushin Offensive – Added to skill: While sprinting, the Gunner also steals health with her weapons

Redistribution – Adds health regeneration as well as ammo regen after crit

Scrappy – Adds weapon damage to the skill

Torgue Cross-Promotion – Skill also now increases splash damage

Vladoff Ingenuity – Skill also now provides a shield regen rate bonus

Addressed a reported concern that the Gunner could sometimes be ejected from Iron Bear when another player Fast Travels in the same map

Addressed a reported concern that shields were no longer regenerating when the Terrified health regeneration anointed part was activated with the Bloodletter Class Mod on the Gunner

Addressed a reported concern that the Gunner could escape the map by activating Iron Bear just before reaching a kill volume

Addressed a reported concern where the Forge capstone ability for the Gunner would not fill up the user’s magazine when the reserve ammo is filled up after firing the weapon

Addressed a reported concern that the bubble shield was not consistently activating when ejecting the Iron Bear before the shield was deployed while using the Security Bear and Auto Bear skills

Addressed a reported concern that the normal melee attack while in the Iron Bear did not launch explosive barrels

Addressed a reported concern that the Siren’s character model would remain in the Blitz animation after activating it

Addressed a reported concern that the Siren’s Sustainment skill would not work while Infusion was active when using normal bullet damage

Addressed a reported concern that the Siren’s Fracture skill did not trigger Phaseslam anointed parts

Addressed a reported concern that the Siren’s Indiscriminate skill would reflect Torgue projectiles nearby when the Siren damaged herself with it

Addressed a reported concern that the Siren’s Helping Hands passive skill did not reset the duration if it will still active when the Action Skill came off cool down

Addressed a reported concern that the Siren’s Remnant passive skill did not function after killing an anointed enemy

Addressed a reported concern that the elemental projectiles from the Siren’s Deliverance skill would not always seek out enemies

Addressed a reported concern that the Siren’s Glamour Glamour skill would cause confused enemies to become immune and change allegiance

Addressed a reported concern that the Beastmaster’s Lick the Wounds passive skill did not apply it’s 30% damage boost after reviving

Addressed a reported concern that the Beastmaster’s chance to fire an extra projectile per shot from Two F4ng can be stacked if the player respec’s after triggering the skill

Addressed a reported concern that pet healing from Beastmaster’s Who Saved Who skill could last for longer than intended after damage is done to the player

Addressed a reported concern that the Beastmaster’s Who Rescued Who skill did not allow players to heal their pet by dealing damage

Addressed a reported concern that the Beastmaster’s Ambush Predator skill did not have an icon on the HUD indicating when it was active

Addressed a reported concern that the Beastmast’s action skill cooldown reductions from Head Count during Fade Away were lost on action skill end

Addressed a reported concern that the Beastmaster’s Lick the Wounds passive skill did not apply its 30% damage boost after reviving

Addressed a reported concern that damage over time would interrupt or reset the stacked buff from the Beastmast’s St4ckbot class mod

Addressed a reported visual issue with the Beastmaster’s Roy4lty head

Addressed a reported concern that the Operative’s Death Follows Close skill did not modify the damage of the kill skill Best Served Cold

Addressed a reported concern that the Operative’s Schadenfreude skill did not apply when damaged by vehicles or other non-enemy sources

Addressed a reported concern that the Operative was able to gain more ammo than intended when using Digi-Clone with the Double Barrel skill

Addressed a reported concern with the Operative where the Calm, Cool, Collected skill would not trigger when an enemy was frozen by the Operatives’s Digi-Clone when using the Double Barrel skill.

Addressed a reported concern that the Operative’s Digi-clone would share damage when the player still has shield capacity available when using the Digital Distribution skill

Addressed a reported concern that some enemies’ projectiles could damage the Operative when holding the shield

FX

Addressed a reported concern that the Cyclone had no VFX

Addressed a reported concern that the Bangarang XL bullet VFX would remain on the host’s screen when thrown by a client in Athenas

Addressed a reported concern that tether FX did not target the Rampager when throwing grenades with lingering or elemental tether effects.

Addressed a reported concern that incorrect FX decal was used on Katagawa Jr’s helmet during his cinematic in Atlas HQ

Addressed a reported concern that the shield hex tiling for damage feedback would change based on display resolution

Addressed a reported concern that the Lucky 7 roulette FX did not appear properly in multiplayer

Addressed a reported concern that particles could obstruct the player’s view if entering Iron Bear while status effects were active

MISSION

Addressed a reported concern that enemy Hover Technicals could be hijacked during the “Hostile Takeover” mission

Addressed a potential blocker that sometimes occurred when players parked another vehicle behind the Golden Chariot as it traveled through the grinder during “Blood Drive” on The Splinterlands

Addressed a potential blocker that could sometimes occur if the player killed the first wave of enemies in the Control Room before Rhys and Katagawa’s dialog triggered during “Space Laser Tag” in Skywell-27

Addressed a potential blocker that could sometimes occur in “Who Wants to Bang a Bazillionaire” mission if a player was standing at the door into Killavolt’s arena when the last mission item was picked up, causing the door to not open

Addressed a potential blocker that sometimes occurred from fast traveling when progressing the “Approach Freddie” objective of the Winners and Losers mission in Impound Deluxe

Addressed a reported concern that BALEX would float and move after completing the “Kill Tyrant” objective during the mission “The Family Jewel”

Addressed a reported concern that Clay would teleport away from Reliance after receiving the “Follow Clay” objective in the “Cold as the Grave” mission

Addressed a reported concern that the roller coaster in The Splinterlands does not stop in the correct spot for players and caused them to become stuck

Addressed a reported potential blocker that sometimes occurred when saving and reloading when progressing the “Approach Freddie” objective of the Winners and Losers mission in Impound Deluxe

UI

Addressed a reported concern that the Tutorial Hint bar did not convert text to images properly

A visual message now appears stating why players cannot travel when attempting to transition from the Vault of the Destroyer while other players are viewing the end credits

Addressed a reported concern that the Friends Nearby icon would appear off the map in the ECHO menu

Addressed a reported concern that could prevented players from assigning keys to the Walking setting under the Miscellaneous (On foot) category of the controller tag after setting the button scheme to Classic

Addressed a reported issue that could prevent players from accessing or changing the Driving bound keys of Mark Target and Previous/Next Active Mission after setting the Button scheme to Classic

Addressed a reported concern that custom waypoint did not appear correctly when placing them with mouse and keyboard after selecting the Challenges tab

Addressed a reported concern that the progress meter for the maps would tally Zone Progress instead of Crew Challenges when selecting the Challenges tab from the Orbit View in the Echo Map

Addressed a reported concern that the interface for Photo Mode would appear over other menus when pressing P in combination with various other keys

Addressed a reported concern that the thumbnails in the trade menu would not appear correctly when scrolling through them

Addressed a reported concern that incomplete dialog would display on top of functional menus when the user attempts to send mail for the social menu if SHiFT becomes unavailable

Addressed a reported concern that the indicator for a new item was not clearing from the backpack slots in the Mail and Item Trading menus

Updated default values for left and right deadzones to 0.15 on consoles

Addressed a reported concern that a thick black outline remains indefinitely on pinged objects after the ping has expired

Addressed a reported concern that more than one player was unable to ping the same object

Removed pings from players in cinematic mode

Addressed a reported concern that thumbnail images were loaded each time an item is marked as trash or favorite

Addressed a reported concern that the color menu would not function properly if a player selected a color right after using the Quick Change station

[PC Only] Addressed a reported concern that the incorrect button prompts appeared in-game when using a PS4 controller on PC

Addressed a reported concern that on-screen button prompts did not update properly when switching between controllers

Addressed a reported concern that missions for the same DLC were divided into two different categories when sorting them in the mission log by Add-On Content

Addressed a reported concern that no menu option or UI was present when disconnecting the network cable during matchmaking

ECHOCAST PATCH NOTES

Updated to support new items included in the April 23 Borderlands 3 patch

Late joiners should now see more accurate donation timer during a Moxxtail event

HOTFIX NOTES

In this week’s hotfixes we addressed some reported community concerns! To apply hotfixes, wait at the main menu until you see a sign that says “Hotfixes Applied”! If you are experiencing any issues or want to provide feedback, please submit a ticket to support.2k.com.

Activated the Loot the Universe event on Pandora

Farm some Legendaries across the galaxy during Borderlands 3’s Loot the Universe mini-events! This week, jump into Pandora until April 30 at 8:59 AM PT!