Borderlands 3’s next DLC set to release in mid-March, will introduce a new raid boss battle

The long-awaited Director’s Cut DLC for Borderlands 3 has finally been unraveled, and is said to be packed with new loot, murder mysteries, and a highly-requested boss fight. Even better, this next batch of content will launch in just one month.

On March 18, this next DLC pack will let Season Pass 2 owners partake in a raid that will feature a boss battle with Hemovorous the Invincible, which developer Gearbox has called “one of the greatest end-game challenges.” Also, a campaign titled Ava’s Murder Mysterious will lend gunners a new detective gameplay mechanic to solve various crimes in Pandora, Promethea, Eden-6, and Nekrotafeyo.

In terms of new weapons and gear, Director’s Cut will provide “challenge-based progression tracks” known as Vault Cards that will reward players never-before-seen loot upon completion. The first Vault Card, Fallen Heroes, will go live when the DLC releases and offers up to 28 exclusive pieces of loot, including new skins, heads, and legendary gear.

In the meantime, Borderlands 3’s annual Broken Hearts Day event is set to run from February 11-25, bearing a new set of challenges that can earn all players Valentine’s Day-inspired cosmetics and weapons.