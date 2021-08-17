Boyfriend Dungeon will update its content warning after outcry from players

Boyfriend Dungeon will be getting an update this week to its content warning that briefly displays to players before they load into the game proper. This is a result of the outcry from players complaining that the warning isn’t good enough at preparing you for the story’s content.

Developer Kitfox Games posted a statement regarding the content warning on Twitter, explaining that it “inadequately describes the events of stalking and emotional manipulation that exist in the story.” The developer adds that it will “update the game next week with a more accurate CW. We apologize for any hurt inflicted by our mistake.”

The content warning for Boyfriend Dungeon inadequately describes the events of stalking and emotional manipulation that exist in the story. We'll update the game next week with a more accurate CW. We apologize for any hurt inflicted by our mistake. Thank you for playing! — Kitfox Games 🦊 BOYFRIEND DUNGEON OUT NOW (@KitfoxGames) August 14, 2021

Boyfriend Dungeon is a dungeon crawler/dating simulator in which players can develop relationships with their weapons. Mere days after the game launched, some players began sharing concerns about one storyline in which the player is stalked and emotionally manipulated by a character. The main issue is that the content warning that pops up before starting a new game doesn’t do a good enough job of telling the player what themes they’re going to experience in this story. Furthermore, some fans believe that the darker themes and elements explored in the game weren’t communicated enough in the game’s Kickstarter campaign.

Despite Kitfox Games’ pledge to update the content warning, some fans aren’t satisfied. They believe that there should be an option to skip the section of the game with the stalker and emotional manipulation elements entirely. Time will tell exactly what changes the developer implements.