Bungie shares details on Void 3.0 changes coming to Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2 fans have been clamoring for the upcoming Witch Queen expansion since it was unveiled last year, and in the run-up to its launch later this month Bungie has divulged some more information on one of the most exciting set of changes on the way with the expansion: the rework of the Void subclasses for players’ Guardians, collectively titled Void 3.0.

The new system should bring players a similar level of customization and build-crafting potential to the Stasis subclasses, introduced last year with the Beyond Light expansion. The changes are designed to modernize and expand the abilities that Nightstalker Hunters, Sentinel Titans, and Voidwalker Warlocks have at their disposal, bringing the Aspect and Fragment system from the Stasis system over to these subclasses, while keeping existing Void abilities like invisibility, suppression and Devour intact.

Titans can expect the Ward of Dawn and Sentinel Shield supers to be separated into their own nodes rather than occupying the same slot. In exchange for the loss of being able to choose which super to use, Titans using the bubble will cast it significantly faster than before. The new Aspects for the Sentinel subclass include adding the Volatile debuff to enemies to cause Void explosions upon additional damage when you hit them with your melee, grenade or Super, adding an overshield to yourself and your friends when you use your Barricade class ability, and boosts to your melee damage and grenade charge while you have an overshield or are standing in the Ward of Dawn bubble.

Nightstalker Hunters will still have the same Shadowshot and Spectral Blades supers they know and love, but with expanded abilities to go with the Shadowshot tether variants. The Deadfall tether will now pull enemies in after casting, while Moebius Quiver shoots three arrows that track targets and add the Volatile debuff to them on a successful tether, letting you finish them off with glorious Void explosions. The Snare Bomb melee will also weaken enemies, adding a blinding effect to opponents’ view in the Crucible. The new Aspects add a Shatterdive-like ability that weakens enemies and makes allies vanish with a smoke cloud, invisibility when a player activates their dodge, and invisibility and Truesight after killing an enemy affected by a Void debuff.

Voidwalkers still have the choice between their Nova Warp and Nova Bomb supers, with the same Cataclysm and Votex variants for the Nova Bomb kept intact. The biggest change for Warlocks is in the form of the class melee: called Pocket Singularity, the ability gives Voidwalkers a ranged melee like their Arc, Solar and Stasis counterparts, in the form of a Void ball that explodes in enemy range and adds the Volatile debuff to leftover foes. The Aspects for the Voidwalker let you activate Devour on any defeat with a Void ability, overcharging for all grenade types, and the ability to spawn a Void Soul alongside your rift, which seeks out enemies and explodes with tendrils to weaken your foes.

The class-neutral Fragment system is also set to arrive for Void 3.0, giving fans further customization for all of their Void subclasses. In addition, grenades for the Void subclasses are no longer limited by class, allowing Hunters, Warlocks and Titans alike to use every Void grenade as they see fit.

The changes point to an exciting future for all of the subclasses, with plans for similar changes to arrive for Arc and Solar later in the year. Existing players won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the new toys, either, as Bungie states the majority of the Aspects and Fragments will be unlocked for players who started before Witch Queen, while new players will get theirs as part of the leveling process for New Lights.