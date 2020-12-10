Call of Duty: Mobile Season 13 delayed, here’s the new release date

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 13 is about to be released, and the upcoming update will be coming with two new maps and weapons, along with some seasonal cosmetic features. But it looks like it will be delayed for a few more days.

According to the Season 12 Battle Pass countdown, Season 13 was expected to release on December 18, 2020, but recently, the game received a small in-game update, and the current season was extended. As per the new countdown, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 13 is expected to release on December 22, 2020.

The season was already extended in the Call of Duty: Mobile Vietnam and Korean versions a few days ago, giving hints regarding the delay in the global version. However, Activision has not made any official statement regarding the reason for the delay.

Meanwhile, players are also waiting for the Season 13 public beta test server that will be making a comeback later this week. Players will be able to download it from the link provided by Activision, although they will need to hurry since only a limited number of players based on a first come first serve basis will be able to access it.