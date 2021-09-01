Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 will celebrate the game’s second anniversary

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 is underway and will run for about a month before Season 8 begins. Players are already hyped up for the COD Mobile Season 8 update as it will celebrate the second anniversary of the game. The popular title by Activision was released on October 9, 2019, and ever since then, it has been thrashing different milestones.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 will feature lobby, events, modes, weapon blueprints, character skins, and more based on the second-anniversary theme. Players will be able to test a few of the upcoming content in the beta test server that will expectedly release within a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Alyan Ahmed has already found a badge based on the COD Mobile second anniversary theme in the game files.

An second anniversary badge is found in game files can be used to exchange certain stuff



Thanks @Alyan_Gamer_YT pic.twitter.com/lSfSNWNfdI — CODM S7 – ELITE OF THE ELITE👨‍💻 (@CODM_murdablast) September 1, 2021

Call of Duty: Mobile surpassed 250 Million downloads in the first eight months of its release, becoming one of the most hyped games globally. On top of this, the game generated a total of $500 Million in the first year of its launch, ahead of its China release.

COD Mobile Season 8 update is expected to release in the last week of August, and players will be able to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.