Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta complaints from players include lobbies disbanding and awful UI

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta has just started its first weekend and the reception from the players has had ups and downs. Though most fans agree this will be a great sequel for the new generation, there are complaints that range from unbearable and slightly annoying. Based on the conversations being held online, let’s address the players’ complaints about the lobby disbanding, awful UI, and audio spikes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta.

The good and the bad from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta

Image via Infinity Ward

Let’s first start with the good. The fans have been praising the gorgeous looks, the fixed unintentional mechanics from the first Modern Warfare, and the ability to choose between killstreaks or score streaks.

That is well and good, but there are some fair complaints that need to be addressed by the developers. The most popular criticism is the added mechanic that disbands lobbies once the match is over. This mechanic makes it more difficult for most players to create friendships and share a fun experience for a longer time together.

The second most popular complaint is the hidden death count of players until the end of the round. You can’t even see your own deaths in this beta version, and many do not agree with this addition. Some have proposed adding a setting to allow players to see a traditional scoreboard with deaths.

The last major grievance that the fans have with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the UI. Though this can be considered a subjective opinion, many players do agree that the UI in this sequel is bad. Not only from a visual design perspective but from a lack of simplicity in the menus as well. The Call of Duty fans seem to think that the UI is overcomplicated and “mobile gamey.”

Because this is a beta, there is always a chance that the developers will take these complaints into account for the final release.