Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system requirements – Minimum and recommended specs

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was a hit amongst FPS fans around the world, and Modern Warfare 2 is hoping to have the same impact. With the release of the beta, everyone is looking to see if they can actually play the game. They’re also wondering if it will be another 100 gigabytes or if the MW2 has had mercy on our hard drives. Below, we’ve detailed exactly what you need to play this new Call of Duty experience. Here are the minimum and recommended specs for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Minimum requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Image via Activision

Normally, players would expect the GPU requirements to be very high. Luckily, Modern Warfare 2 will need players to get only a reasonable piece of equipment to get it going. Here are the requirements:

OS Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-3570 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM 8GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon RX 470 VRAM 3GB Storage 25GB

The storage requirement will probably be a huge surprise for Call of Duty veterans. As good as it sounds, remember that this is the size demanded for just the beta. By the time the game comes out, the 25GB size will surely be increased.

Recommended requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

For the people that saw the minimum requirements and thought that those were rookie numbers, here is exactly what you were looking for:

OS Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM 16GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 VRAM 3GB Storage 25GB

If you meet these requirements, then you’ll be able to play the game on most settings smoothly. Again, when the full game releases these numbers may change (the storage required, in particular), but these numbers should safely get you through the beta.