Call of Duty: Vanguard update is all about sniper rifle buffs — full patch notes

Call of Duty games are always being updated with new content and weapon balance tweaks. Vanguard’s March 10 update deals with the latter, making sniper rifles much more useful in multiplayer.

As explained by developer Sledgehammer on Twitter, “sniper rifles were under-performing across the board.” While snipers aren’t the only thing affected by the update, they are the focus. The Type 99, Line-3 Rifle, and Kar98K were all named specifically in the thread, as the team focused “on the strengths and weakness of” each of them. We already named the Line-3 as one of the best weapons to use in ranked play in Vanguard, and Sledgehammer itself says the rifle is the “most stable” of the game’s snipers. These changes should only make it better. You can find the full list of sniper changes as part of the full patch notes from Sledgehammer’s blog below. They’re all centered on multiplayer.

Given your feedback and our metrics, we recognized that Sniper Rifles were underperforming across the board. Because of this, we wanted to focus on the strengths and weaknesses of each weapon in this class. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) March 10, 2022

Call of Duty: Vanguard March 10 Patch Notes

Modes

Search and Destroy Addressed an exploit that would reveal the enemy team’s bomb location.



Weapons

Type 99 (Sniper Rifle) Decreased ADS time from 498ms to 400ms (-20%). Decreased weapon sway while walking by 80%.

3-Line Rifle (Sniper Rifle) Decreased weapon sway while walking by 50%. Decreased flinch intensity by 50%. Decreased max damage range from 40m to 15m (-63%).

Kar98k (Sniper Rifle) Decreased ADS time from 595ms to 500ms (-16%).

Sniper Rifles and Marksman Rifles Decreased flinch intensity by 30%. This change does not apply to the SVT-40, 3-Line Rifle, or Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle.



Attachments

Shiraishi Short Barrel (Type 99) Decreased ADS time multiplier from -10% to -5% (-50%).



Bug Fixes