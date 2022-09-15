Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map name, locations reportedly leak ahead of official CoD Next reveal

Thursday afternoon’s Call of Duty: Next event is said to be delivering plenty of information surrounding the future of the franchise, but it appears some details may have slipped out sooner than expected. According to one notable insider, the franchise’s incoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will bear a new map with 18 named locations, and some may sound familiar to longtime fans. It is also believed that players can expect some major differences in gameplay, compared to its predecessor.

In a report published by TryHardGuides, noted Call of Duty reporter Tom Henderson claims the map in the next iteration of Warzone will go by “Al Mazrah.” Despite recent rumors indicating that the battle royale would mark the return of the now-retired Verdansk map, Henderson states Al Mazrah’s 18 points of interest do include Verdansk’s Quarry and Airport. Though, it is not understood if the locations will be resurrected in their original forms.

Al Mazrah’s alleged POIs are as followed:

Oasis

Tariq Village

Quarry

Rohan Oil

Al Mazrah City

Caves

Hydroelectric

Marshlands

Port

Sa’id City

Observatory

Al Sharim Pass

Cemetery

Adkar Village

Sawah Village

Sarrif Bay

Fortress

Airport

Of course, Warzone fans will want to take these names with a grain of salt until the map’s official reveal. However, this is not the only apparent leak to come hours before Call of Duty: Next. Henderson has also taken to Twitter to point out that Warzone 2 may be ditching the concept of custom loadouts, while debuting AI soldiers and strongholds to the series. This has yet to be confirmed by Warzone 2 developers Raven Software and Infinity Ward, but both have assured that the fans will get a full reveal of the game at Call of Duty: Next.

The event is scheduled to go live on September 15 at 12:30 PM ET on Call of Duty’s YouTube and Twitch channels. A day later, PlayStation owners who have pre-ordered its multiplayer companion, Modern Warfare 2, can jump into its beta and collect some exclusive cosmetics for the full game.