Call of the Sea sails onto PS4 and PS5 next month

Call of the Sea released last December as an Xbox console exclusive. While not a massive, AAA get for the Xbox Series X launch window, it’s a solid puzzle game that provided fans with something different to play. At the time of release, it wasn’t immediately clear if the game would ever come to other consoles, but now that question has been answered.

The teams at Out Blue Games and Raw Fury revealed today that their puzzle adventure title is coming to both of Sony’s platforms in May 2021. Usually, we get exclusivity windows of six months or a year, so it’s a bit strange that it will have been only five months before it comes to the PlayStation brand. That said, Call of the Sea always felt like the kind of game that would eventually come out on just about everything.

After all, the game is a stylish puzzler. The visuals are magnificent, but not overbearing for a less powerful console like the Nintendo Switch. Plus, it’s the type of game that appeals to all levels of players. This is one you can easily play with the non-gamer in your life. We would be very surprised if you don’t see it come to the Switch or even mobile at some point in the future. But for now, it’s great to see the developers have the opportunity to expand the game’s player count.