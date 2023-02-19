Channel Oblivion with the Arcanist in new class overview trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Elder Scrolls Online is looking to give players the chance to discover the forbidden secrets of Apocrypha with its next update, Necrom: Shadows over Morrowind. Not only is there a new peninsula to explore called Telvanni, but there is also the addition of the MMO’s seventh main class — the Arcanist. Fans wanting to know more about this mystical spell-channeler can check out the latest Arcanist class overview trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online.

The official description for the Arcanist by Bethesda states that it is a master of secrets and forbidden knowledge of Apocrypha. The Arcanist is a powerful new class capable of destructive, restorative, or defensive magic by channeling arcane energies, ancient runes, and lost tomes of power.

The overview trailer gives players their first glimpse into how the class will function. It is capable of dishing out precise and flashy attacks to go along with some other-worldly and horrific spectacle. It is described as easy to pick up for newcomers, and is very versatile. The Arcanist builds up a new resource mechanic called Crux that powers up its attacks, allowing the class to use unique and powerful attacks.

The main spell shown during the trailer is called Fate Carver; a giant beam that channels in front of the player to obliterate any enemies caught in its path. With its unique flair and support abilities, the Arcanist looks to fit in perfectly and carve a niche in the MMO.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom launches on June 5 for PC and June 20 for consoles. You can preorder it now for some immediate goodies while you wait to test out the new class later this year.