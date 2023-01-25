Elder Scross Online: Necrom Deluxe Edition vs. Standard – All Differences

Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom expansion contains enough content to weigh down a Silt Strider. From the Arcanist class, exploring the Telvanni Peninsula, and surviving Apocrypha, there’s plenty to experience in either edition. Choosing the Standard or Deluxe edition all comes down to preference and if you want some extra additions.

What’s in Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom’s different editions?

No matter which copy of Necrom you pick up, you’ll gain access to the Arcanist class and new region. While there are technically two editions for the game — Standard Collection and Deluxe Collection — both are available as upgrade editions as well. The upgrade version is for players who have previously purchased Elder Scrolls Online and are just looking to get the Necrom chapter. Whereas the Collection editions include the base game plus additional content and Necrom.

Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Preorder Bonuses

Before jumping into everything included in either edition, let’s talk preorder bonuses. Preordering the Necrom chapter grants you access to the Sadrith Mora Spore Steed mount and Sadrith Mora Spore Pony pet as well as a few extras. You’ll also acquire the Sadrith Mora Formal Attire costume, Apocryphal Bookwyrm pet, one Unfeathered crate, three Telvanni Peninsula treasure maps, and two experience scrolls.

Deluxe Edition

Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom includes the Necrom chapter and so much more. In addition, it comes with all six previous chapters of the game which include High Isle, Blackwood, Greymoor, Elsweyr, Summerset, and Morrowind. You’ll also gain access to the following bonus awards: the Hermitage Servitor mount, Cipher’s Eye Pocket Watcher pet, Dark Lady’s Headrest memento, Knowledge Eater Armor outfit style, and the leaning, sitting, and standing scholar emotes. In addition, the Deluxe Edition also features the Collector’s Edition digital items for all previously released chapters.

Deluxe Edition Upgrade

Upgrading to the Necrom chapter grants you the bonus awards included in the Deluxe Edition and the Necrom chapter.

Related: The Elder Scrolls Online’s 2023 roadmap looks to squish bugs and add a much-requested new system

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Necrom comes with the Necrom chapter and all six previous expansions released over the years.

Standard Edition Upgrade

The digital upgrade of Necrom will upgrade the base Elder Scrolls Game with the Necrom chapter.