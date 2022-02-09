Coconut Mall and more return through Mario Kart 8 Deluxe paid DLC

Following alleged rumors of an in development Mario Kart sequel, Nintendo has confirmed what it actually had in the works. Announced today via the Nintendo Direct livestream, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting its first batch of paid DLC this year.

Entitled the Booster Course Pass and launching March 18, players will be getting a whopping 48 remastered tracks through the series’ varied history. This DLC can be purchased standalone, but it also also avaialable as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack service.

This marks the first time a Mario Kart game is getting DLC, making it the most feature rich entry by miles once the Booster Course Pass releases. Prior entries had always had a mix of new course along with carefully crafted remastered tracks from older games. With the fixed track lists per entry, painful cuts always had to be made.

With the new DLC, however, Nintendo is going all out. The remastered tracks are being taken from Super Mario Kart, Mario Kart 64, Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mario Kart Double Dash, Mario Kart DS, Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart 7, and even the mobile Mario Kart Tour.

This story is developing.