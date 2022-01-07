Mario Kart 9 “is in active development” and has a “new twist,” claims analyst

We haven’t seen a new numbered Mario Kart game since Mario Kart 8 debuted on Wii U in 2014. Spinoffs like World Tour and Home Circuit were received well enough, but those just aren’t the same as a proper Mario Kart 9 — which is reportedly in development right now.

GI.biz asked several industry analysts for their predictions about gaming in 2022. Kantan Games CEO Dr. Serkan Toto theorized about PlayStation and mobile markets, but one particular statement about Nintendo was made definitively. “Mario Kart 9 is in active development and comes with a new twist,” said Tot. “Nintendo could tease it this year.”

While it seems like only a matter of time before we hear more about the next Mario Kart, that “new twist” is intriguing. Past gimmicks include underwater and aerial driving, magnetic tracks with bending gravity, and augmented reality. The portable nature of the Switch could also factor into this new feature too. Although E3 will be an only-online event this year, there’s still plenty of opportunity for Nintendo to tease Mario Kart 9.

In any case, following up the stellar success of Mario Kart 8 is no easy task. The Deluxe version on Switch is the best-selling racing game ever, and its sales just won’t stop. It was also named the best-selling game in the UK during Black Friday back in November.