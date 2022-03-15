Collector’s Edition and three new amiibo announced for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is officially coming to Switch and PC this summer. Alongside we are getting a sweet Collector’s Edition and amiibo set to boot, all of which were revealed during today’s Monster Hunter Digital Event.

The Collector’s Edition includes a steelbook, sticker pack, enamel pin, and one of the three new amiibos based on the mascot monster for Sunbreak, the Malenzo. Similar to the original release of Monster Hunter Rise, there will be a deluxe edition of Sunbreak that will include bonus content like armor sets and cosmetics. These items are also included in the Collector’s Edition. Despite the Steelbook, the Sunbreak expansion will not be on a physical cartridge and will have a download voucher instead.

On top of the Malenzo amiibo, there are also the “Canyne Malzeno” Palamute and “Felyne Malenzo” Palico aiimbos. In simpler terms, the figures are a Palamute and Palico in armor based on the Malzeno. These amiibos are in a similar set to the original three that came out alongside Monster Hunter Rise: a Palamute, Palico, and the mascot monster. Using each amiibo in Monster Hunter Rise will unlock the “Formal Dragon” armor set for your Monster Hunter, Palamute, and/or Palico.



There is currently no news regarding pre-orders or prices for either the Collector’s Edition or the amiibos but they should release alongside the expansion. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to release on June 30 for Nintendo Switch and PC.