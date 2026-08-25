Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman faces allegations of a violent confrontation with the mother of his child, according to a police report, as his attorney disputes the characterization of the incident.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is facing allegations detailed in a police report following a confrontation with Marissa Crumley, the mother of his child. As detailed by TMZ, Crumley told officers an argument began around 3:30 AM on June 3 after Bateman allegedly called her a liar during a dispute about her past.

Recommended Videos

Crumley told police that Bateman shoved her into a corner wall during the altercation, which she said left her with facial contusions, and that he then told her to pack her belongings and leave the home. She left with their infant daughter, but according to the report, Bateman began sending repeated calls and texts afterward, and Crumley said he threatened to put her dog outside because he was upset he had not been able to say goodbye to their child.

The two later agreed to meet, and police say Bateman arrived in a black SUV with a driver. According to the report, he attempted to puncture a rear tire on Crumley’s Mercedes with a screwdriver and used the same tool to strike the driver-side window and windshield repeatedly while the couple’s infant daughter was inside the vehicle.

EMS found no injuries despite the shattered glass, according to the report

Initial reports indicated the shattered glass caused facial cuts to Crumley, though the police report states EMS found no apparent injuries at the time; both Crumley and the child were taken to a hospital for evaluation. It is not clear from the report whether Bateman has been arrested or formally charged in connection with the incident.

NFL Star Rashod Bateman Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Ex's Car With Newborn Inside https://t.co/PNXvc0IVr4 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 21, 2026

Bateman’s attorney, Jordan Siev, said the situation had been “taken completely out of context for sensational reasons” and that the legal process would reveal the facts. A Baltimore Ravens spokesperson confirmed the team is aware of the incident, has been in contact with Bateman, and has notified the NFL, adding that the organization would not comment further while the matter is pending, amid the same news cycle as a viral bullying account circulated separately online.

The NFL introduced a baseline six-game suspension for domestic violence violations in 2014, following public backlash after video surfaced showing Ray Rice punching his then-fiancée. Since then, only two of nine domestic violence-related suspensions have resulted in that baseline penalty, according to ESPN.

Todd Jones, the NFL’s chief disciplinary officer, has said outcomes vary due to factors including uncooperative witnesses, the difficulty of conducting workplace investigations, and legal complexities. He has noted the league’s investigations operate within the constraints of the National Labor Relations Act, which limits its ability to compel testimony, a policy debate that resurfaced the same week as a restaurant receipt controversy went viral separately.

The league has expanded education and evaluation procedures for domestic violence cases since 2014, though disciplinary outcomes have continued to vary case by case.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy