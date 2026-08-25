A Los Angeles server who goes by the handle @incognitokey on TikTok shared a breakdown of his weekly tip earnings, revealing he brought home $1,842 in tips during what he described as his most profitable week of the year. As detailed by the Daily Dot, the creator said the figures reflected an unusually busy schedule rather than a typical week.

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Over six days totaling 36.71 hours, his shifts ranged from 3.68 hours to nine hours, and his tip earnings averaged $50.18 per hour for the week. His lowest-earning day was a Friday, when he made $43 over 3.68 hours, while his highest came on a Saturday, when he earned $546 over 8.58 hours. A Tuesday shift also brought in $512 for nine hours of work.

The video drew significant attention on X after the account WallStreetApes shared it and suggested tipping culture had gotten out of hand. Reactions were mixed, with some users calling the earnings excessive for a single week and others defending the server’s workload. The creator reiterated that the week was not representative of his typical income, describing the schedule as unusually hectic.

California law requires the full minimum wage on top of tips

California’s statewide minimum wage stands at $16.90 per hour as of 2026, and the state prohibits employers from using tip credits. It means that restaurant workers are entitled to the full minimum wage regardless of tip earnings, according to Legal Clarity.

@incognitokey Not a flex but cool to see what a good week looks like for me. Not all weeks are like this! Money can definitely be made in the service industry but i definitely was working my a$$ off this week. #serviceindustry #paytransparency #servertiktok ♬ original sound – Key 🔑

In Los Angeles, the local minimum wage is higher, at $18.42 per hour as of July 1, 2026, and tips are considered the sole property of employees, with employers barred from retaining any portion of gratuities. The rules took on renewed attention the same week as a viral bullying account circulated separately online.

California law also mandates meal and rest break protections, entitling workers to a 10-minute paid rest break for every four hours worked. Employers who fail to provide that break owe the employee one additional hour of pay at their regular rate.

Shortly after the video went viral, the creator posted a follow-up announcing he was leaving the service industry. He said his high-earning week was an exception rather than the norm and noted that hours in the industry are rarely guaranteed, amid the same news cycle as a Texas Roadhouse hoax investigation drew separate attention.

Workers in California who believe they have been shortchanged on pay or tips can file a claim with the state’s Labor Commissioner’s Office.

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