Iranian state media aired a video calling for Barron Trump's death and referencing a $10 million bounty, prompting renewed attention on the scope of Secret Service protection for presidential families.

Iranian state media aired a video titled “Where to Kill Barron Trump” that calls for the death of President Donald Trump’s youngest son, with reports indicating a $10 million bounty has been placed on him. As detailed by TMZ, the video claims Barron, a 20-year-old student at New York University, is being actively monitored.

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The video also claims that accounts linked to Barron on platforms including Xbox and Discord have been hacked. Reports indicate the video is tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and it comes as the Trump administration has escalated economic pressure on Iran, including a new measure the administration has referred to as “economic D-Day,” news that broke the same week as an Ontario electricity dispute drew separate attention.

The Secret Service is authorized under federal law to provide continuous protection for the sitting president and vice president, their immediate families, and their adult children. Spouses and adult children have the legal right to decline this protection, though presidential families have historically accepted it for as long as the law allows.

Protecting a president’s children is also about protecting the presidency itself, a former agent said

Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent who previously protected the family of Barack Obama, said protecting a president’s children is fundamentally about protecting the presidency itself, according to HowStuffWorks. He said harm to a family member would carry a significant psychological toll on a sitting president, and that protecting the family in turn helps shield the president from being compromised or distracted.

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 Iran’s regime has placed a $10 million bounty on Barron Trump.



Following the release of an IRGC-linked video tracking Melania Trump, IRGC media and State TV channel 3 have now leaked confidential location and movement logs for Barron Trump, declaring him within striking… pic.twitter.com/H4Zk3flXum — C14 News | EN (@c14english) August 23, 2026

The Secret Service has provided protection for the Trump family throughout Donald Trump’s time in office, and that presence has drawn public scrutiny at times. Reports from October 2020 indicated the Trump Organization charged the federal government at least $238,000 for Secret Service lodging during trips in which adult Trump family members visited company properties.

Attorney Brendan Fischer was among those who questioned the use of public funds for security during trips that also served the Trump Organization’s business interests. The scrutiny surfaced the same week as a viral Ohio arrest report drew separate attention.

The Secret Service operates with an annual budget exceeding $2 billion and employs more than 6,000 people across its protective and investigative missions, which include enforcing laws related to counterfeiting and wire fraud in addition to providing security details.

Whether the video represents a credible threat has not been confirmed by federal authorities as of this report.

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